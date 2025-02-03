Vitiligo Market Set to Grow Substantially Through 2034, DelveInsight Projects

Vitiligo Market Forecast

DelveInsight’s Vitiligo Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

The Vitiligo market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Vitiligo pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Vitiligo market dynamics.

DelveInsight’s “Vitiligo Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Vitiligo, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Vitiligo market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Vitiligo market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034. It also evaluates the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers & barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

Some of the key facts of the Vitiligo Market Report:

• The Vitiligo market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

• In January 2025, VYNE Therapeutics completed patient enrollment in its Phase 2b trial assessing VYN201 gel (repibresib) for the treatment of nonsegmental vitiligo. The company anticipates reporting top-line data from the 24-week vehicle-controlled treatment phase in mid-2025. This trial marks a significant milestone in the development of VYN201, which VYNE believes could become a unique treatment option for vitiligo patients. Additionally, the United States Adopted Names (USAN) Council has officially recognized "repibresib" as the non-proprietary name for the new chemical entity in VYN201.

• In May 2024, Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) is preparing to launch a Phase 2 study of its anti-CXCL10 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe non-segmental vitiligo in patients. Vitiligo is a condition where certain areas of the skin lose color, and non-segmental vitiligo is marked by patches on both sides of the body. This condition occurs when pigment-producing cells (melanocytes) either die or stop producing melanin, often due to autoimmune diseases, genetics, or a triggering event such as stress, sunburn, or skin trauma.

• The findings indicate that in 2023, the United States made up approximately 60% of the total diagnosed prevalent cases of vitiligo in the 7MM.

• In the EU4 and the UK, Germany had the highest share of vitiligo patients, followed by the UK, while Spain had the lowest patient share.

• According to estimates, there were 493,000 treated cases of vitiligo in the 7MM in 2023.

• According to DelveInsight's estimates, the 12-month prevalence of vitiligo in the 7MM was evaluated at 8.2 million in 2023, with anticipated growth over the study period (2020-2034).

• Among those diagnosed, the majority of cases in the 7MM are attributed to non-segmental vitiligo. While the diagnosis rate for vitiligo ranges from 40% to 60% across these regions, the treatment rate is approximately 10%.

Key Vitiligo Companies: Incyte, Abbvie, Pfizer, Clinuvel, Inc., Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals, Bioniz Therapeutics, TAGCyx Biotechnologies, Temprian Therapeutics, Aclaris Therapeutics, TWi Biotechnology, Dermavant Sciences, Amgen, Pfizer, Incyte Corporation, and others

Key Vitiligo Therapies: OPZELURA (ruxolitinib cream), RINVOQ (upadacitinib), Ritlecitinib, Afamelanotide, Phimelanotide, BNZ-1, TAGX-0003, TT-01, ATI-1777, AC-1101, Cerdulatinib, AMG 714, Ritlecitinib, Ruxolitinib, and others

Vitiligo Overview

Vitiligo is a skin condition characterized by the loss of pigment-producing cells called melanocytes, which results in white patches or depigmentation on the skin. These patches can appear anywhere on the body and vary in size and shape. Vitiligo can affect people of any age, gender, or ethnic group, but it is more noticeable in individuals with darker skin tones.

Vitiligo Market

The dynamics of the Vitiligo market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies and others during the forecast period 2020-2034.

Vitiligo Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Vitiligo Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Vitiligo market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Prevalence of Vitiligo

• Prevalent Cases of Vitiligo by severity

• Gender-specific Prevalence of Vitiligo

• Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Vitiligo

Vitiligo Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Vitiligo market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Vitiligo market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Vitiligo Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Vitiligo Therapies and Key Companies

• OPZELURA (ruxolitinib cream): Incyte

• RINVOQ (upadacitinib): Abbvie

• Ritlecitinib: Pfizer

• Afamelanotide: Clinuvel, Inc.

• Phimelanotide - Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals

• BNZ-1: Bioniz Therapeutics

• TAGX-0003: TAGCyx Biotechnologies

• TT-01: Temprian Therapeutics

• ATI-1777: Aclaris Therapeutics

• AC-1101: TWi Biotechnology

• Cerdulatinib: Dermavant Sciences

• AMG 714: Amgen

• Ritlecitinib: Pfizer

• Ruxolitinib: Incyte Corporation

Vitiligo Market Drivers

• Increasing awareness

• Demand of novel therapies

• Large patient pool and better healthcare infrastructure

Vitiligo Market Barriers

• Patient compliance

• Chronic nature of disease and long term therapy

• Lack of adequate financial assistance & stringent regulatory procedure

Scope of the Vitiligo Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Vitiligo Companies: Incyte, Abbvie, Pfizer, Clinuvel, Inc., Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals, Bioniz Therapeutics, TAGCyx Biotechnologies, Temprian Therapeutics, Aclaris Therapeutics, TWi Biotechnology, Dermavant Sciences, Amgen, Pfizer, Incyte Corporation, and others

• Key Vitiligo Therapies: OPZELURA (ruxolitinib cream), RINVOQ (upadacitinib), Ritlecitinib, Afamelanotide, Phimelanotide, BNZ-1, TAGX-0003, TT-01, ATI-1777, AC-1101, Cerdulatinib, AMG 714, Ritlecitinib, Ruxolitinib, and others

• Vitiligo Therapeutic Assessment: Vitiligo current marketed and Vitiligo emerging therapies

• Vitiligo Market Dynamics: Vitiligo market drivers and Vitiligo market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Vitiligo Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Vitiligo Market Access and Reimbursement

