Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency Market Predicted to See Upsurge Through 2034, Highlights DelveInsight

Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency Market Forecast

DelveInsight’s Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency market dynamics.

DelveInsight’s “Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034. It also evaluates the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers & barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

To Know in detail about the Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency Market Report:

• The Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

• In June 2024, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT), a fully integrated, late-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing a sustainable pipeline of genetic therapies for rare disorders with significant unmet needs, today provided a regulatory update for KRESLADI™ (marnetegragene autotemcel; marne-cel), a lentiviral vector-based gene therapy designed to treat severe leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I (LAD-I). The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) regarding Rocket's Biologics License Application for KRESLADI™, requesting limited additional Chemistry Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) information to finalize its review.

• In February 2024, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT), a fully integrated biotechnology company dedicated to advancing a comprehensive pipeline of genetic therapies for rare diseases with significant unmet needs, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has prolonged the Priority Review duration for the Biologics License Application (BLA) for KRESLADI™ (marnetegragene autotemcel) intended for severe Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency-I (LAD-I). The FDA extended the review timeline by three months, now scheduled until June 30, 2024, to accommodate the assessment of additional Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) data submitted by Rocket in response to FDA inquiries. Additionally, the FDA has confirmed that there is no necessity for an advisory committee meeting.

• LAD-I is the most prevalent form of the disorder, with hundreds of cases documented worldwide. In contrast, LAD-II is extremely rare, with fewer than 10 reported cases in medical literature. LAD-III is also uncommon, with approximately 25 cases, primarily from the Middle East. These conditions are often overlooked or misdiagnosed, making it challenging to accurately assess their prevalence in the general population.

• LAD comprises a rare group of autosomal recessive disorders, occurring in fewer than 1 in 1,000,000 births, and is marked by immune deficiency and peripheral neutrophilia.

• Among the 7MM countries the highest cases of Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency were found to be in the United States

• The life expectancy of individuals with LAD-I is often severely shortened. Due to repeated infections, affected individuals may not survive past infancy

• According to National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD, 2022), LAD-I is by far the most common form of the disorder, accounting for hundreds of patients reported from all over the world

• Key Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency Companies: Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Orpha Labs, and others

• Key Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency Therapies: RP-L201, ORL-101, and others

Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency Overview

Leukocyte adhesion deficiency (LAD) refers to a group of rare genetic disorders characterized by defects in the ability of white blood cells (leukocytes) to adhere to and migrate out of blood vessels to sites of infection or injury. These disorders are primarily caused by mutations in genes encoding for proteins involved in the adhesion process, particularly integrins, which are cell surface receptors that mediate interactions between leukocytes and the endothelial cells lining blood vessels.

Get a Free sample for the Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency Market Report:

https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/leukocyte-adhesion-deficiency-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=gpr

Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency Market

The dynamics of the Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies and others during the forecasted period 2020-2034.

“The pipeline for leukocyte adhesion deficiency (LAD) consists of key assets likeRP-L201and ORL-101, among others which, after the expected successful launch, will lead to market growth during the forecast period.”

Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Prevalence of Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency

• Prevalent Cases of Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency by severity

• Gender-specific Prevalence of Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency

• Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency epidemiology trends @ Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency Epidemiological Insights

Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies

Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency Therapies and Key Companies

• RP-L201: Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

• ORL-101: Orpha Labs

Scope of the Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency Companies: Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Orpha Labs, and others

• Key Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency Therapies: RP-L201, ORL-101, and others

• Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency Therapeutic Assessment: Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency current marketed and Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency emerging therapies

• Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency Market Dynamics: Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency market drivers and Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency market share @ Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency Treatment Landscape

Table of Contents

1. Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency

3. SWOT analysis of Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency

4. Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency Market Overview at a Glance

6. Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency Disease Background and Overview

7. Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency

9. Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency Unmet Needs

11. Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency Emerging Therapies

12. Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency Market Drivers

16. Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency Market Barriers

17. Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency Appendix

18. Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.