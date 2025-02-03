Subterranean and Val’s halla Records Unite for a One-Day-Only Pop-Up Record Store as Part of #SubT30 Anniversary

Subterranean’s first-ever Pop-Up Record Store, a one-day collaboration with Val’s halla Records on Saturday February 8. Subterranean’s first-ever Pop-Up Record Store, a one-day collaboration with Val’s halla Records on Saturday February 8. Subterranean’s first-ever Pop-Up Record Store, a one-day collaboration with Val’s halla Records on Saturday February 8.

Vinyl lovers can shop, enjoy live music, and celebrate 30 years of SubT at a one-day pop-up with Val’s halla Records on Feb. 8 in Wicker Park.

Shop records, enjoy drinks, live music, and Val’s Vintage Sounderator, a retro listening booth with curated playlists.” — Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave. in Wicker Park

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vinyl lovers and live music fans will collide at Subterranean’s first-ever Pop-Up Record Store , a one-day collaboration with Val’s halla Records . As part of SubT’s 30th-anniversary celebration, this event takes over the venue’s first-floor lounge on Saturday, February 8, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., bringing together an afternoon of music, vinyl, and community."Subterranean has been a cornerstone of Chicago’s music scene for three decades, welcoming fans from across the city and suburbs," said Robert Gomez, owner of Subterranean. "Partnering with Val’s halla Records for this event is an exciting addition to the six-month-long #SubT30 anniversary celebration."Attendees can browse an extensive collection of records, including a curated selection featuring artists who have performed on SubT’s stage over the past three decades. Beyond record shopping, guests can enjoy drink specials, live music, and Val’s Vintage Sounderator, a listening booth built from a repurposed walk-in freezer. The Sounderator blends retro aesthetics with hand-picked playlists celebrating SubT’s long history."This event is a tribute to the vibrant music culture that has defined Chicago and the countless artists who have graced Subterranean’s stage over the past 30 years," said Trevor Toppen, Val’s halla Records proprietor. "We’re thrilled to be part of the celebration and to bring together music lovers for a day of great records, live performances, and shared nostalgia.”For 30 years, SubT has given artists of all genres a platform to share their music, shaping Chicago’s live music culture. Val’s halla Records has provided a home for vinyl collectors and music lovers since 1972. This event highlights the deep connection between live performances and the records that preserve them, giving fans a chance to celebrate the moments when music moves from the stage to their collections.The lineup for this event is more than just a collection of performances. It is a testament to the independent artists who keep Chicago’s music scene thriving. Each act brings a unique sound, a distinct energy, and a commitment to creativity that reflects the spirit of both SubT and Val’s halla. This is a celebration of the music, the artists, and the spaces that keep live performances alive.Featured PerformancesRicky Liontones Revue - Chicago-based band blending funk, pop, and rock into a high-energy, genre-defying sound. Fronted by Ricky Liontones, the group draws inspiration from David Bowie, Prince, Queens of the Stone Age, and T. Rex, fusing soulful grooves, searing guitar riffs, and a theatrical stage presence into a style that’s both nostalgic and fresh. Known for their high-intensity live performances, the band has built a strong following, delivering unforgettable shows across Chicago. Their original music, available on Spotify, Apple Music, and other streaming platforms, showcases a sound that honors their influences while pushing sonic boundaries.Sharp Pins - dynamic solo project of Chicago-based musician Kai Slater, known for his roles in bands Lifeguard and Dwaal Troupe. The project channels the raw energy of 1960s and 1970s rock and roll into Chicago's indie scene, delivering high-energy performances that resonate with nostalgia and modernity. Sharp Pins has gained recognition through memorable shows at venues like Lincoln Hall, sharing stages with artists such as Kate Bollinger. The discography includes critically acclaimed albums like Turtle Rock (2023) and Radio DDR (2024), the latter described by Paste Magazine as "an eye-opening slab of urgent, fully formed brilliance."Ur Mom - a four-piece rock band from the northwest suburbs of Chicago, blending classic rock, blues, funk, and folk into a high-energy, genre-spanning sound. Featuring Maura Wolf (vocals/rhythm guitar), Tommy Hinds (lead guitar), Alex O’Malley (drums), and Andrew Vucsko-Cameron (bass), the band has gained recognition for its electrifying live performances and musicianship. In 2024, Ur Mom won 1st place at the Bitter Jester Music Festival, following a Runner-Up finish in 2023. Guitarist Tommy Hinds was named MVP Guitarist (2024), while vocalist Maura Wolf received MVP Vocalist (2023) honors. They recently took the stage at Ravinia Festival, opening for ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd, further solidifying their place in Chicago’s rock scene.About SubterraneanFor 30 years, Subterranean has been a cornerstone of Chicago’s live music scene, fostering a vibrant community of fans, musicians, and artists in its historic, intimate venue. Located in the heart of Wicker Park, Subterranean has showcased diverse talent, from emerging local acts to celebrated international artists, creating an authentic space for music, culture, and artistic connection. Through the Subt30 anniversary series, Subterranean honors its legacy as a cultural hub while looking toward the future, celebrating the sounds, energy, and connections that have defined it as a Chicago institution. Learn more about Subterranean at Subt.net.About Val’s halla RecordsSince 1972, Oak Park's Val’s halla Records has been a staple of Chicagoland's music community. It offers a diverse selection of new and used vinyl, CDs, cassettes and any other music format you can think of. More than a record store, Val’s is a welcoming, intergenerational space where music lovers connect.Guided by a mission of inclusion, Val's strives to be a creative hub that fosters collaboration and preserves Oak Park’s rich musical culture. Through local partnerships, live events, and a passion for all genres, Val’s halla remains a home for discovery and community. Explore, listen, and be part of the legacy @ ValsHallaRecords.com.

