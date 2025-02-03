"Lost Gaels" Book, U.S. Tour Honors GAA Members Killed During Ireland’s Sectarian Conflict
"Lost Gaels: Remembering the Members of the GAA Killed During the Conflict in Ireland" by Peadar Thompson
Peadar Thompson kicks off Lost Gaels book tour Feb. 20 in Boston, sharing untold stories of GAA members lost during Ireland’s decades of unrest and resilience.
"The entries in Lost Gaels share the human stories of lives shaped by conflict. Individually, they reveal the everyday lives of Gaels lost, both off and on the sporting field, as told by those closest to them. Collectively, they highlight the unique role of the GAA in Irish life and the resilience of its members during the darkest days of the war in the North of Ireland. My hope is to broaden the legacies of those included, so they are remembered not just for how they died, but for how they lived." - Peadar Thompson, author of Lost Gaels
To mark its release, Thompson will embark on a multi-city U.S. book tour supported by the Ancient Order of Hibernians, America’s oldest Irish Catholic fraternal organization. This partnership reflects a shared mission to preserve Irish heritage and honor those who used sport as a force for peace.
“The Ancient Order of Hibernians is proud to co-host the U.S. book launch of Lost Gaels. Peadar Thompson has written a powerful testament to those GAA members who were killed during the troubles. Some were targeted just because of the jersey they wore and the sport they loved. The GAA unites communities and preserves the resilience of the Irish spirit.” - Sean Pender, Ancient Order of Hibernians National President
The Troubles, from the late 1960s to the late 1990s, were a period of political and cultural conflict in Northern Ireland. Thousands of lives were lost, and communities were left deeply scarred. Amid this turmoil, members of the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) stood as symbols of hope and resilience, using sport to unite people in a divided society.
Lost Gaels is a meticulously researched and profoundly moving account that captures the untold stories of GAA members who lost their lives and ensures their legacies endure. More than a historical record, it is a tribute to the enduring human spirit and the unifying power of sport.
What Readers Will Discover
Lost Gaels highlights powerful and moving stories of GAA members, including Gavin McShane, a talented 17-year-old athlete from Armagh known for his skill in hurling and football; Sean Brown, a dedicated club leader from Derry who seamlessly balanced family life and community service; and Patrick Shields, a passionate sportsman from Tyrone whose commitment to the game left a lasting legacy in his community. These stories illuminate the extraordinary contributions of individuals whose legacies continue to inspire.
Tour Details
The multi-city U.S. tour will include engaging talks by the author, interactive Q&A sessions, and book signings. Visit LostGaels.com for more information.
Thursday, February 20, 2025 – Boston, MA - Hibernian Hall
Friday, February 21, 2025 – Albany, NY - Irish American Heritage Museum
Saturday, February 22, 2025 – Glastonbury, CT - Irish American Home Society
Sunday, February 23, 2025 – Orangeburg, NY - Rockland GAA
Monday, February 24, 2025 – Coming Soon!
Tuesday, February 25, 2025 – New York, NY - American Irish Historical Society
Wednesday, February 26, 2025 – Middletown, NJ - Bayshore Catholic Center
Thursday, February 27, 2025 – Philadelphia, PA - Commodore John Barry Arts and Cultural Center
Friday, February 28, 2025 – Coming Soon!
Saturday, March 1, 2025 – Pittsburgh, PA - Mullaney's Harp & Fiddle Irish Pub
Sunday, March 2, 2025 – Cleveland, OH - West Side Irish American Club
Monday, March 3, 2025 – Coming Soon!
Tuesday, March 4, 2025 – Chicago, IL - Irish American Heritage Center
Available for Pre-Order Now
Lost Gaels: Remembering the Members of the GAA Killed During the Conflict in Ireland, published by Merrion Press, was released in Ireland and Europe last year to critical acclaim. The book will be available in the U.S. on February 27, 2025, in hardcover ($35.00) and Kindle ($9.99). Readers can pre-order their copies through Amazon.com. More than a history book, it is a testament to the strength of community, the resilience of the human spirit, and the unifying power of sport in times of division.
About Peadar Thompson
Peadar Thompson (pronounced PA-der) is a Belfast-based author and activist dedicated to documenting the lives of Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) members killed during Ireland’s conflict. His debut book, Lost Gaels: Remembering the Members of the GAA Killed During the Conflict in Ireland, pays tribute to over 150 individuals whose lives were tragically cut short.
A member of Naomh Eoin (St John’s) GAA club in Belfast, Thompson combines his background in law and human rights with personal experience—he was named after his uncle Peter, who was killed in 1990. His work collects personal stories from families and friends, providing a platform for honoring those lost while highlighting the GAA’s role as a unifying force in Irish life.
About the Ancient Order of Hibernians
The Ancient Order of Hibernians (AOH) is America’s oldest and largest Irish Catholic fraternal organization, founded in 1836 in New York City. Established to protect Irish immigrants and promote Irish heritage, the AOH has grown into a nationwide organization dedicated to preserving Irish culture, supporting charitable initiatives, and advocating for human rights and justice in Ireland.
About Merrion Press
Merrion Press, established in 2012 as an imprint of Irish Academic Press, publishes accessible and engaging books on Irish history, current affairs, and memoirs. Based in County Kildare, Merrion Press builds on the legacy of its parent company by creating works that appeal to a broad audience while maintaining a commitment to quality and insight.
Ryan Arnold
DeSoto & State Communications, Inc.
+1 773-789-9782
ryan@desotostate.com
Book launch: ‘Lost Gaels. Remembering the members of the GAA killed during the conflict in Ireland’
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.