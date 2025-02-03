"Lost Gaels" Book, U.S. Tour Honors GAA Members Killed During Ireland’s Sectarian Conflict

"Lost Gaels: Remembering the Members of the GAA Killed During the Conflict in Ireland" by Peadar Thompson Author Peadar Thompson Ancient Order of Hibernians | Merrion Press | Irish Academic Press | Relatives For Justice

Peadar Thompson kicks off Lost Gaels book tour Feb. 20 in Boston, sharing untold stories of GAA members lost during Ireland’s decades of unrest and resilience.

The entries in Lost Gaels share the human stories of lives shaped by conflict. My hope is to broaden their legacies so they are remembered not just for how they died, but for how they lived.” — Peadar Thompson, author of Lost Gaels

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peadar Thompson’s new book, Lost Gaels: Remembering the Members of the GAA Killed During the Conflict in Ireland, is the first comprehensive account of the devastating impact of the Troubles on the GAA community. Released in the U.S. on February 27, 2025, it is a poignant and powerful tribute to the lives of lost Gaels, celebrating the power of sport to foster unity and healing in the face of violence."The entries in Lost Gaels share the human stories of lives shaped by conflict. Individually, they reveal the everyday lives of Gaels lost, both off and on the sporting field, as told by those closest to them. Collectively, they highlight the unique role of the GAA in Irish life and the resilience of its members during the darkest days of the war in the North of Ireland. My hope is to broaden the legacies of those included, so they are remembered not just for how they died, but for how they lived." - Peadar Thompson, author of Lost GaelsTo mark its release, Thompson will embark on a multi-city U.S. book tour supported by the Ancient Order of Hibernians , America’s oldest Irish Catholic fraternal organization. This partnership reflects a shared mission to preserve Irish heritage and honor those who used sport as a force for peace.“The Ancient Order of Hibernians is proud to co-host the U.S. book launch of Lost Gaels. Peadar Thompson has written a powerful testament to those GAA members who were killed during the troubles. Some were targeted just because of the jersey they wore and the sport they loved. The GAA unites communities and preserves the resilience of the Irish spirit.” - Sean Pender, Ancient Order of Hibernians National PresidentThe Troubles, from the late 1960s to the late 1990s, were a period of political and cultural conflict in Northern Ireland. Thousands of lives were lost, and communities were left deeply scarred. Amid this turmoil, members of the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) stood as symbols of hope and resilience, using sport to unite people in a divided society.Lost Gaels is a meticulously researched and profoundly moving account that captures the untold stories of GAA members who lost their lives and ensures their legacies endure. More than a historical record, it is a tribute to the enduring human spirit and the unifying power of sport.What Readers Will DiscoverLost Gaels highlights powerful and moving stories of GAA members, including Gavin McShane, a talented 17-year-old athlete from Armagh known for his skill in hurling and football; Sean Brown, a dedicated club leader from Derry who seamlessly balanced family life and community service; and Patrick Shields, a passionate sportsman from Tyrone whose commitment to the game left a lasting legacy in his community. These stories illuminate the extraordinary contributions of individuals whose legacies continue to inspire.Tour DetailsThe multi-city U.S. tour will include engaging talks by the author, interactive Q&A sessions, and book signings. Visit LostGaels.com for more information.Thursday, February 20, 2025 – Boston, MA - Hibernian HallFriday, February 21, 2025 – Albany, NY - Irish American Heritage MuseumSaturday, February 22, 2025 – Glastonbury, CT - Irish American Home SocietySunday, February 23, 2025 – Orangeburg, NY - Rockland GAAMonday, February 24, 2025 – Coming Soon!Tuesday, February 25, 2025 – New York, NY - American Irish Historical SocietyWednesday, February 26, 2025 – Middletown, NJ - Bayshore Catholic CenterThursday, February 27, 2025 – Philadelphia, PA - Commodore John Barry Arts and Cultural CenterFriday, February 28, 2025 – Coming Soon!Saturday, March 1, 2025 – Pittsburgh, PA - Mullaney's Harp & Fiddle Irish PubSunday, March 2, 2025 – Cleveland, OH - West Side Irish American ClubMonday, March 3, 2025 – Coming Soon!Tuesday, March 4, 2025 – Chicago, IL - Irish American Heritage CenterAvailable for Pre-Order NowLost Gaels: Remembering the Members of the GAA Killed During the Conflict in Ireland, published by Merrion Press, was released in Ireland and Europe last year to critical acclaim. The book will be available in the U.S. on February 27, 2025, in hardcover ($35.00) and Kindle ($9.99). Readers can pre-order their copies through Amazon.com. More than a history book, it is a testament to the strength of community, the resilience of the human spirit, and the unifying power of sport in times of division.About Peadar ThompsonPeadar Thompson (pronounced PA-der) is a Belfast-based author and activist dedicated to documenting the lives of Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) members killed during Ireland’s conflict. His debut book, Lost Gaels: Remembering the Members of the GAA Killed During the Conflict in Ireland, pays tribute to over 150 individuals whose lives were tragically cut short.A member of Naomh Eoin (St John’s) GAA club in Belfast, Thompson combines his background in law and human rights with personal experience—he was named after his uncle Peter, who was killed in 1990. His work collects personal stories from families and friends, providing a platform for honoring those lost while highlighting the GAA’s role as a unifying force in Irish life.About the Ancient Order of HiberniansThe Ancient Order of Hibernians (AOH) is America’s oldest and largest Irish Catholic fraternal organization, founded in 1836 in New York City. Established to protect Irish immigrants and promote Irish heritage, the AOH has grown into a nationwide organization dedicated to preserving Irish culture, supporting charitable initiatives, and advocating for human rights and justice in Ireland.About Merrion PressMerrion Press, established in 2012 as an imprint of Irish Academic Press, publishes accessible and engaging books on Irish history, current affairs, and memoirs. Based in County Kildare, Merrion Press builds on the legacy of its parent company by creating works that appeal to a broad audience while maintaining a commitment to quality and insight.

