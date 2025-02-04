Dr. Sati Jandu Joins Sapyen as European Sales Director

Dr. Sati Jandu

With over 20 years in fertility tech at Parallabs and Vitrolife, Dr. Sati Jandu joins Sapyen to revolutionise mail-in sperm testing across Europe.

I am excited to lead Sapyen’s charge in revolutionising at-home fertility diagnostics across Europe. Our aim is to make Sapyen’s groundbreaking technology a cornerstone of fertility health management.” — Dr. Sati Jandu

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a strategic move to bolster its leadership in the male fertility diagnostics market and build on its US$45 million in contracts with global clinics, Sapyen is delighted to announce the appointment of Dr. Sati Jandu as European Senior Sales Director.Sati gained her PhD from Imperial College before embarking on a career in Sales and Marketing. Sati is a well-respected figure in the European Fertility Industry and has been at the forefront of introducing transformative technologies to IVF clinics and research for over 20 years.Sati first made significant strides in the industry at Parallabs, a value-added distributor of technology and consumables to clinics in the UK, Europe and Middle East. In 2010, Parallabs became the UK distributor for the EmbryoScope. This groundbreaking technology has been adopted by all major clinics in the UK and Ireland, fundamentally changing the landscape of embryo monitoring and setting new benchmarks for clinical care in reproductive health.This evolved into a close working relationship between Sati and laboratory heads and staff across the industry. Sati and her partners sold Parallabs to Vitrolife in 2019, a move that positioned Sati as the Sales and Marketing Director for their entire UK and Ireland product portfolio. At Vitrolife, Sati integrated the EmbryoScope with the company's consumables, driving growth across the product range.Ash Ramachandran, CEO of Sapyen, commented on the appointment: "Sati’s distinguished career, characterised by pioneering contributions to fertility technology, uniquely qualifies her to lead the transformation of fertility testing across Europe. Under her direction, Sapyen is poised to ascend to new heights, setting unprecedented standards in male fertility diagnostics."Sati expressed her vision for her new role at Sapyen: "I am excited to lead Sapyen’s charge in revolutionising at-home fertility diagnostics across Europe. Our aim is to make Sapyen’s groundbreaking technology a cornerstone of fertility health management. The potential to empower individuals with accurate, affordable and convenient testing mirrors the transformative impact I envisaged with the Embryoscope, and I am eager to bring this same level of transformation to Sapyen."This pivotal appointment marks a significant step in Sapyen’s strategy to dominate the European market, positioning its advanced diagnostic solutions as essential tools for fertility clinics and patients.Sapyen is a global leader in fertility testing, providing lab-quality, mail-in sperm analysis test kits for €149. Renowned for delivering precise and reliable results, Sapyen is the chosen provider for leading healthcare institutions such as HCA Healthcare UK, Number 1 Fertility, and ARC Fertility. To learn more about Sapyen and purchase a test kit, please visit www.sapyen.co ABOUT SAPYENSapyen is a global leader in at-home male fertility testing, providing the world's first accurate, affordable, and convenient at-home sperm test. With its patent-pending SPX72 sperm stabilisation medium, Sapyen ensures high-quality samples and lab-quality results, making male fertility testing as accessible and straightforward as a home pregnancy test.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.