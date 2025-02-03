DBIA Opens 2025 Project/Team Award Submissions with Streamlined Process

Team members from Project of the Year winner receive their award on stage at DBIA awards ceremony

DBIA Project of the Year winner, Univ. of Ariz. Applied Research Building, Photo by Robb McCormick Photography (www.robbmccormick.com)

Teams can now choose specialty award categories, allowing them to focus on what matters most

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA) has officially opened submissions for the 2025 Design-Build Project/Team Awards, and this year, the process is easier than ever. With a streamlined application designed to reduce redundancy, applicants can now focus on what matters most — showcasing their project’s innovation, collaboration and impact.

For the first time, optional questions have been introduced for those seeking consideration for specialty awards, including:
• Best in Virtual Design & Construction (VDC)
• Trailblazer in Inclusive Growth
• Enlightened Owner
• I.N.S.P.I.R.E.D. Owner

These updates ensure applicants have greater flexibility while still providing opportunities to highlight the unique strengths of their design-build projects.

Key Dates:
• Submission Deadline: May 30, 2025
• Extended Deadline: June 6, 2025 (additional fee)
• Awards Ceremony: November 6, 2025, at the Design-Build Conference & Expo in Las Vegas
• Start your submission: projects.dbia.org

Before getting started, applicants are encouraged to review the FAQs and Submission Guidelines, which provide answers to common questions, guidance on required resources and documentation and suggestions on key team members to involve in the application process.

What Does It Take to Be an Award Winner?

For those looking to craft a strong submission, DBIA has developed resources to help applicants understand what makes an award-winning project:
• Listen to the Design-Build Delivers Podcast: How DBIA’s Design-Build Award Winners Continue to Redefine Project Excellence offers tips and insights for creating a compelling submission.
• Explore the DBIA Projects Database: See past winners and get inspired by the best in design-build.
• Coming Soon: A Behind-the-Scenes Look at Last Year’s Winners: Later this week, DBIA will release a new Design-Build Delivers Podcast Bonus Content Episode revisiting the 2024 award-winning projects, including University of Arizona Applied Research Building, NREL Research and Innovation Laboratory and Holt Watters Field Camp

This special episode will look at these projects' lasting impact, the creative ideas that set them apart and the unusual — and unforgettable — moments that helped them rise to the top.

Start Your Submission Today

DBIA’s annual awards program celebrates the best of Design-Build Done Right®. This is your opportunity to showcase your team’s success and earn national recognition.

For more information, submission guidelines and to start your application, visit projects.dbia.org.

