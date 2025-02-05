Reco Now Offered Through GuidePoint Security

Guidepoint Security SaaS Security Partnership with Reco

This collaboration empowers GuidePoint Security customers to realize the benefits of SaaS while managing security risks with the Reco SaaS security platform

Our partnership with Reco enables our joint customers to better discover, control, and protect their SaaS environments, helping to minimize exposure and reduce risk.” — Justin Iwaniszyn, Dir. New & Emerging Alliances at GuidePoint Security

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reco , a leading SaaS security solution, is excited to announce a strategic reseller partnership with GuidePoint Security , the leading cybersecurity solution provider that helps organizations make better decisions that minimize risk. Through this partnership, GuidePoint's customers have the opportunity to secure their SaaS applications and prevent breaches while realizing the operational benefits of SaaS.This partnership comes at a crucial time when businesses are rapidly adopting SaaS solutions, often outpacing their security teams' ability to manage risks effectively. Reco is a dynamic SaaS security solution that empowers organizations with comprehensive full visibility into every app, identity, and their actions to seamlessly prioritize and control risks in the SaaS ecosystem.Reco’s SaaS security solution allows organizations to:- Implement comprehensive posture management across their SaaS portfolio- Discover and manage shadow IT, including shadow AI- Enforce robust identity and access governance across all connected applications- Detect points of exposure in real-time and respond to new and emerging attack vectors“GuidePoint is a trusted advisor to CISOs, and we look forward to working with their team to empower companies to use their SaaS applications while securing their entire SaaS estate,” said Ofer Klein, CEO & Cofounder at Reco. “This modern approach enables cybersecurity leaders to partner closely with business leaders, to ensure more enterprises are protected from security risks.”“The need for comprehensive visibility has never been greater. As organizations adopt increasingly complex SaaS applications, the attack surface area increases, and management of these assets becomes even more challenging,” said Justin Iwaniszyn, Director, New and Emerging Alliances at GuidePoint Security. “Our partnership with Reco enables our joint customers to better discover, control, and protect their SaaS environments, helping to minimize exposure and reduce risk.”About RecoReco is a dynamic SaaS security solution. It empowers organizations with full visibility into every app, identity, and their actions to seamlessly prioritize and control risks in the SaaS ecosystem. Their AI-based graph technology connects in minutes and provides immediate value to security teams to continuously discover all SaaS applications including sanctioned and unsanctioned apps, shadow apps, associated identities from both humans and machines, their permission level, and actions. Reco uses advanced analytics around persona, actions, interactions and relationships to other users, and then alerts on exposure from misconfigurations, over-permission users, compromised accounts, and risky user behavior. This comprehensive picture is generated continuously using the Reco Identities Interaction Graph and empowers security teams to take swift action to effectively prioritize their most critical points of risk. Reco uses a low-code/no-code approach to add a new SaaS integration in 3-5 days. Learn more at www.reco.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.