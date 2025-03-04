SaaS is on the Move – Secure with Dynamic SaaS Security, by Reco

The Dynamic SaaS Security Platform, by Reco

Reco's Reco’s Dynamic SaaS Security Platform helps enterprises eliminate the SaaS security gap by staying on top of the SaaS rate of change.

[Customers] expect a security solution that can enable the business with minimal friction, which is why they chose Reco: the Dynamic SaaS Security Platform.” — Ofer Klein, Co-Founder & CEO of Reco

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reco, a leading SaaS security solution, is revolutionizing the way enterprises secure their SaaS with its dynamic approach to SaaS security and posture management (SSPM). Why? Because modern SaaS environments are not static. They’re constantly outscaling Security due to five types of sprawl:App Sprawl — Apps constantly multiply, update, and connect.AI Sprawl — The infusion of AI into SaaS undermines your AI Security Readiness.Configuration Sprawl — The security posture of apps and users is impossible to continuously maintain.Identity Sprawl — Minimizing access privileges is unfeasible with the relentless proliferation of identities.Event Sprawl — Critical incidents hide within an avalanche of a trillion events.The average enterprise has 490 SaaS apps – over 50% of which are unauthorized. GenAI adoption has surged by 30.7%. And 9.5% of SaaS Admins still lack MFA.Security measures are getting lost in the chaos. The result? The SaaS Security Gap: the growing gap between what you can protect and what’s outscaling Security.Traditional SSPM solutions were built for a world where organizations only had Salesforce and a handful of apps; before the GenAI revolution and the days of remote work.Today's SaaS environment is dynamic, interconnected, and AI-infused. This demands an entirely new approach to security.“We always listen to our customers,” says Ofer Klein, Co-Founder & CEO of Reco. “What we learned is that their businesses are Dynamic – adding new apps, changing configurations, and connecting GenAI apps and plugins. They expect a security solution that can enable the business with minimal friction, which is why they chose Reco: the Dynamic SaaS Security Platform,” He explains.Beyond Traditional SSPM: A Dynamic ApproachReco's Dynamic SaaS Security Platform revolutionizes how organizations protect their SaaS. The four-in-one solution includes:Discovery: Every app, every connection, every AI agent – mapped and monitored in real-time.SSPM+: Posture management that adapts to your business context, automatically adjusting as your ecosystem changes.Identity & Access Governance: Ensure that accounts always have MFA, and access privileges are minimized.Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR): Get instant alerts on data theft, account compromise, and configuration drift. Respond with your existing tools.Staying on top of the SaaS rate of change is made possible through two dynamic technologies:The App Factory™: a no-code/low-code engine that enables supporting new apps in days. Reco currently supports 150+ apps – that number growing every week.The Knowledge Graph: enriched by the App Factory, it’s processes vast amounts of app data across the constantly expanding SaaS universe.Real-World Impact on Customers“Before we used Reco we didn't know how bad the problem was. And now with Reco, I get the needed visibility, governance and security to stem the tide. Because every day I am having to figure out if I'm sanctioning this application and how to ensure a secure use of it,” Said Neda Pitt, CISO at Belk.“The App Factory is a huge differentiator compared to the rest of the players in the space. Most of the time when you ask for integrations, they'll say ‘we'll add it to our roadmap’, maybe next year. Whereas Reco is very responsive and agile, so I can get the coverage I need for new apps within days” said Kyle Kurdziolek, VP of Security at BigID.“I initially thought we had less than 100 apps, but after we deployed Reco we found that our SaaS footprint was orders of magnitude larger than we thought. Reco gives me the visibility and observability to reduce my attack surface and effectively manage risk, ” said Aaron Ansari, CISO at Exela Pharma Sciences.Reco is currently used by customers worldwide across multiple industries to secure their SaaS ecosystem. For more information and to schedule a demo, visit www.reco.ai About RecoReco is the leader in Dynamic SaaS Security — the only approach that eliminates the SaaS Security Gap (the growing gap between what you can protect and what’s outpacing your security). This gap is driven by SaaS Sprawl — the proliferation of apps, AI, and identities; the challenge of keeping their configurations secure amidst constant updates, and the challenge of finding threats hidden within an ever-growing number of events. Dynamic SaaS Security by Reco keeps pace with this sprawl.

