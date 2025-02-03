Road through Bennett Spring State Park has been reopened

Body

LEBANON, Mo. – Those making plans to attend the March 1 trout opener at Bennett Spring State Park will be happy to learn the section of Missouri Route 64A that runs through the park has been reopened to traffic. The road had been closed at the park’s stone bridge since Jan. 8 due to construction currently underway at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) fish hatchery, which is also located at the park. This closure allowed for the installation of new piping and the replacement of the water supply line. The reopening of the road is ahead of schedule.

The work that temporarily closed Missouri Route 64A in January, as well as the construction going on elsewhere in the park, is part of the $40 million renovation project of Bennett Spring Hatchery that is being done by Cahills Construction of Rolla. This project includes the installation of a new intake structure, reconstruction of the raceways, water quality improvements, and other upgrades and refurbishments that will improve fish production capability and site resiliency.

MDC manages the hatchery and trout fishing at Bennett Spring State Park, which lies in Laclede and Dallas counties. The state park facilities are managed by DNR.