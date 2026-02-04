MDC hosts hunter education skills sessions across western Missouri in February, March

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to finish their hunter education certification in the Kansas City region in the coming months. This training session is the final step to becoming hunter education certified, and the class is designed for participants ages 11 and older.

Parents and guardians are welcome to attend with younger participants, but they do not need to register along with their students.

Prior to attending the class, participants will need to complete the knowledge portion of the certification process. To do so, participants can either complete the online version for a fee or fill out the student manual chapter review questions. Those who choose to fill out the student manual chapter review questions will need to bring the booklet to the event for the instructor to review at no cost. The online knowledge portion and information about the student manuals can be found on MDC’s website at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZCt. Student manuals are also available at any MDC office.

MDC staff will be hosting many free classes in the region this February and March.

Upcoming classes:

Learn more about hunter education in Missouri at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZCt.

To explore more free programs offered through MDC, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/events.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.