Small School Leaders Conference 2025: Empowering Private School Leaders with Innovative Strategies and Tools

DC, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Small School Leaders Conference 2025 , a premier event for private school leaders, is set to take place from February 4 to February 7, 2025, with a bonus day on February 12, 2025. Hosted at the Oak Knoll School of the Holy Child in Summit, New Jersey, this conference will bring together educators, administrators, and marketing professionals to explore cutting-edge strategies for enrollment, marketing, leadership, and community engagement.With a focus on small schools, the conference will feature over 30 sessions led by industry experts, offering actionable insights and practical tools to address the unique challenges faced by private schools. From leveraging AI in marketing to building a culture of philanthropy, the event promises to equip attendees with the knowledge and resources needed to thrive in an increasingly competitive landscape.Highlights of the ConferenceDay 1: Tuesday, February 4, 20258:00 AM: "Texting Your Way to Higher Enrollment" with Trevor Waddington, Principal and Founder of TruthTree 9:00 AM: "Your Digital Marketing Checklist for 2025" with Angie Ward, President of Enroll Media Group.10:00 AM: "How to Build and Budget Your Strategic Marketing Plan" with Jonathan Oleisky, President of Kalix Marketing Group.11:00 AM: "From Enrollment to Engagement: Small School Strategies for Seamlessly Onboarding New Families" with Penny Abrahams and Casey Bell of ISM, Inc.12:00 PM: "What 100 Heads of School Reveal About the Independent School Business Model" with Peter Baron, Founder of MoonshotOS.Day 2: Wednesday, February 5, 20258:00 AM: "The Most Important Person You Lead" with Susanne Carpenter, Principal and Founder of Carpenter Leadership Consulting.9:00 AM: "Beyond the Parent Survey: Measuring the Felt Experience of Families in Your School" with David Willows and Suzette Parlevliet of YELLOW CAR.10:00 AM: "The Power of Partnership — Maximizing the Value of the Digital Family Journey" with Rob DiMartino of Finalsite and Jason Warnick & Crystal Verran of Wayland Academy.11:00 AM: "Differentiation: Finding the Sweet Spot to Stand Out" with Chuck English, Principal of English Marketing Works.Day 3: Thursday, February 6, 20258:00 AM: "The Power of Women in Philanthropy: Translate This Momentum to Your School" with Cindy van den Beemt, President/Owner of Capital Fundraising Group.9:00 AM: "Asking for What You Need" with Rebecca Malotke-Meslin, Owner and Leadership Coach of Pleasantly Aggressive.10:00 AM: "Embracing the Future: How AI Can Transform K-12 School Marketing" with Brendan Schneider, Founder and CEO of SchneiderB Media.11:00 AM: "Developing a Healthy Leadership Team" with Edward Hollinger, Principal Consultant of The Hollinger Group.Day 4: Friday, February 7, 20258:00 AM: "Buying a Mailing List Is Not a Marketing Strategy" with Kate Auger-Campbell of ISM, Inc., and Lisa Leidy of Square Spot Design.9:00 AM: "Building a Burnout-Free Team" with Miriam Stein, Co-Founder/Enrollment Specialist of Thrive Hive.10:00 AM: "Social Media Success for Small Schools – The Latest Trends & Time-Saving Tricks" with Andrea Gribble, CEO & Founder of #SocialSchool4EDU.11:00 AM: "AI Toolkit: Navigating the Evolving AI Landscape and Revealing the Top AI Tools Used by Fundraisers" with CJ Orr and Terry Cangelosi of Orr Group.Bonus Day: Wednesday, February 12, 20258:00 AM: "From Separate Experiences to a Unified Community: Tools for a Cutting-Edge Family Journey" with Jennifer Sherman, Head of Marketing, North America, Veracross.9:00 AM: "Making the Most of Your Admissions Software" with Adam Hotchkiss, Principal/Consultant of LeadershipOne Technologies.10:00 AM: "Unlocking the Power of a Strategic Brand" with Madison Carr, Creative Director of Creative Chameleon Studio.11:00 AM: "Round Table Sessions" with small school leaders across the nation.Why Attend?The Small School Leaders Conference 2025 is designed to provide private school leaders with the tools, strategies, and insights needed to navigate the challenges of today’s educational landscape. Attendees will gain:Actionable Strategies: Learn how to implement effective marketing, enrollment, and leadership practices tailored to small schools.Networking Opportunities: Connect with peers and industry experts to share ideas and best practices.Cutting-Edge Insights: Explore the latest trends in AI, digital marketing, and community engagement.Practical Tools: Take away resources and frameworks to drive immediate impact at your school.The Small School Leaders Conference is an annual event dedicated to empowering private school leaders with the knowledge, tools, and connections needed to thrive in a competitive educational landscape. By focusing on the unique challenges faced by small schools, the conference provides actionable insights and strategies to drive enrollment, enhance marketing efforts, and foster strong school communities.

