Extra Innings - The Linn Hendershot Story Premieres February 27, 2025

Film Poster

A polio survivor makes the most of his life by helping others that live with disabilities and working as an advocate for systemic change.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WINNER BEST DOCUMENTARY AT THE MARYLAND INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVALThis film is a hopeful story that inspires courage to live life to the fullest no matter what your circumstances.Extra Innings - The Linn Hendershot StoryPremieres on YouTube February 27, 2025 (free)7 pm EST | 6 pm CST | 4 pm PSTDirect Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o0uQ7tNwvBE OR Go to https://linnhendershot.com/ there’s a link on the homepage.Linn Hendershot was a Polio survivor. Throughout his childhood and most of his adult life he had to get around on crutches. At that time, in the 1950s and 60s, disabled people were considered “crippled” and sort of doomed to a life of inertia but Linn used his talents of perseverance and persuasion to change perceptions.There were no mandated accommodations for the disabled at that time, yet he found a way with the help of family and friends to attend college, graduate, and build a successful career in PR and marketing. He worked for the NFL and NASCAR racing. He became an advocate for the disabled and served on the 1996 Atlanta Olympics Committee on Disability Access to ensure the venues were accessible. He was also a city councilman.Later in life, when relegated to a wheelchair and permanently using a ventilator to breathe, he started to give up and thought he was going to die. He was really struggling until another patient asked if he would teach him how to use the computer. He found the motivation to want to live when he heard the three most important words according to Linn, “I need you”.He created a computer lab and spearheaded the creation of a therapeutic outdoor garden at the hospital. He encouraged other patients to not give up and to find something positive in their particular circumstance. He taught them how to use computers and located assistive devices for them to use. Linn Hendershot did all he could to help his fellow patients connect with the outside world and have a bit more happiness and meaning in their lives.*The film was shot by Will Furman over a 2 week period in 1999. It was not until 2021 that the editing process began by Producer/Editor Teri Hitt and Executive Producer, Tom Hendershot (Linn’s brother)/Walk The Walk 501(c)(3)."It was never we can’t do it… It was how can we make it happen. " — Noah Linn HendershotDownloadable Film Flyer, Press Release, Media Kit and more at https://linnhendershot.com

Trailer

