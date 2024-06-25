Submit Release
The Making of Dream Analog Documentary Released

Poster

A film about making an analog record.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer/Songwriter, Teri Hitt (Grace Gravity), has released a film documenting the process of making her analog record, Dream Analog. Songs from the album are sprinkled throughout the film as you are taken step by step through the process.

The record was mixed by Producer/Engineer Brian D. Hardin on a SSL 4052 G+ console at Laughing Tiger Studios in Northern California and it was mastered for vinyl by legendary mastering engineer Bernie Grundman (Joni Mitchell, Prince, Carpenters, Earth, Wind and Fire, Steely Dan... to name a few) in Hollywood, CA. The documentary really gives you a feel for what it's like to make an analog record.

It was filmed by Teri Hitt and Brian D. Hardin.
It was Produced and Edited by Teri Hitt.

Before digital recording techniques were available, music was recorded to tape (analog). Teri believes analog recording is a big part of the future of music as more people become attuned to it’s innate ability to convey more feeling.

Teri created this film to inspire other musicians to record analog and to promote the preservation of analog studios and analog recording techniques.
Find out more about Dream Analog and Teri Hitt's music at GraceGravity.com.

Trailer

The Making of Dream Analog Documentary Released

