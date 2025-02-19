SimonMed Imaging Partners with HeartLung.AI to Offer Artificial Intelligence-Based Bone Density Screening Nationwide

AI-CVD components includes AutoChamber, AutoBMD, and several other opportunistic measurements in a CAC scan.

Dr. Simon's team at SimonMed Imaging chose HeartLung's AutoBMD™ AI to detect osteoporosis early, marking a significant milestone for both organizations

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SimonMed Imaging and HeartLung Technologies are pleased to announce a strategic partnership to offer HeartLung's AI-enabled automated bone mineral density screening for opportunistic detection of bone loss (osteopenia and osteoporosis) in CT scans. This partnership marks a significant milestone in the mission of both organizations to make cutting-edge technology accessible and affordable to patients. This innovative AI solution will help millions of Americans become aware of their bone loss before they face negative consequences such as bone fracture."We are thrilled that Dr. Simon and his outstanding team at SimonMed Imaging Centers chose our innovative AI solution to help their patients detect osteoporosis early,” said Dr. Morteza Naghavi, MD, Founder and President of HeartLung Technologies. "Early detection enables early treatment which prevents adverse outcomes. This partnership is in line with our commitment to advancing preventive healthcare through AI-enabled technologies." Recent media coverage has highlighted the importance of osteoporosis screening. Studies have shown between 21% to 30% of people who suffer a hip fracture die within a year. More women suffer from osteoporosis and fracture than heart attack, stroke and breast cancer together1-4. While too few women are screened for osteoporosis, even fewer men receive this necessary screening test.HeartLung’s AutoBMD™ AI opportunistically detects osteoporosis in CT scans done for other reasons so the patient receives no extra X-ray radiation or scanning time. The AI uses data with the existing CT scan images and generates a colorful and patient-friendly bone density report with Z score and T score similar to what DEXA scanners provide. FDA cleared HeartLung’s AutoBMD AI as a DEXA-equivalent medical device for opportunistic detection of low bone density in CT scans."We are excited to integrate new AI technologies that enhance patient care across our nationwide practice," said Dr. John Simon, founder and CEO of SimonMed Imaging. "This innovation has the potential to identify silent osteoporosis early, empowering patients to take proactive steps to improve bone health and reduce fracture risks."Dr. John Simon, MD, founder and CEO of SimonMed Imaging, played a pivotal role in establishing the partnership with HeartLung Technologies. With over 30 years of expertise in body imaging, women’s imaging, and interventional radiology, Dr. Simon's collaboration with HeartLung aims to bring cutting-edge AI diagnostics to millions of people who need them.About HeartLung Technologies:HeartLung leverages AI technology for the early detection of heart disease, lung cancer, emphysema/COPD, osteoporosis, myosteatosis, fatty liver disease, and other life-threatening conditions. HeartLung has received FDA "Breakthrough Designation" for AutoChamber™, an AI tool that identifies enlarged cardiac chambers and left ventricular hypertrophy in non-contrast chest CT scans, which are typically undetectable by the human eye. The AutoChamber™ AI also works on low-dose CT for lung cancer screening as well as contrast-enhanced coronary CT angiography (CCTA) scans. Additionally, HeartLung has obtained FDA 510(k) clearance for AutoBMD™, the only DEXA-equivalent, CT-based opportunistic osteoporosis screening approved by the FDA, applicable to over 25 million CT scans annually and reimbursed by Medicare. HeartLung is also awaiting FDA approval for AI-CVD™, a suite of AI modules including AI-CAC™ (AI-enabled Coronary Artery Calcium Scoring), aimed at early detection and prevention of cardiovascular disease using widely available CT scans.About SimonMed Imaging Centers:SimonMed Imaging is one of the largest independent outpatient medical imaging providers and physician radiology practices in the United States. With over 160 accredited facilities across 10 states and more than 200 highly-experienced subspecialty-trained radiologists, SimonMed offers a comprehensive range of diagnostic imaging services, including 3T MRI, CT, ultrasound, 3-D mammography, PET/CT, nuclear medicine, DEXA, and X-rays. The company's mission is to provide best-in-class, affordable care through advanced technology, combining cutting-edge imaging equipment with highly experienced medical professionals to deliver accurate diagnoses and exceptional patient care. SimonMed is committed to making advanced imaging accessible, offering convenient locations, same-day appointments, and transparent pricing to ensure patients receive superior care while minimizing out-of-pocket expenses.References:1. Meyer AC, Ek S, Drefahl S, Ahlbom A, Hedström M, Modig K. Trends in Hip Fracture Incidence, Recurrence, and Survival by Education and Comorbidity: A Swedish Register-based Study. Epidemiology. 2021;32(3):425-433. doi:10.1097/EDE.0000000000001321 ( https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8011509/ 2. Sarafrazi N, Wambogo EA, Shepherd JA. Osteoporosis or low bone mass in older adults: United States, 2017–2018. NCHS Data Brief, no 405. Hyattsville, MD: National Center for Health Statistics. 2021. doi:10.15620/cdc:103477 ( https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/products/databriefs/db405.htm 3. Sudhakar S. Osteoporosis screening guidelines updated: Do you need a bone scan? NBC News. 2023. ( https://www.nbcnews.com/health/womens-health/osteoporosis-screening-guidelines-updated-bone-scan-rcna186871 4. Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation. Bone health and osteoporosis: A report of the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation. Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation (US): Arlington, VA. 2025. ( https://www.bonehealthandosteoporosis.org/

