JD Technologies Global, LLC Announces New Part-Owner, Strengthening Leadership Team

PALM COAST, FL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JD Technologies Global, LLC, a premier provider of specialized sales and marketing services across industrial, aerospace, military & defense and medical industries, today announced that Matthew Knott has joined the ownership team. This strategic addition reinforces the company's commitment to innovation and market leadership while positioning it for accelerated growth.Matthew Knott, who currently serves as Vice President and Head of the JD Energy Division, brings a distinguished track record spanning two decades in engineering, marketing, sales, and product management within the power sector. His career highlights include substantial roles at industry leaders Schneider, ABB, Mettler Toledo, and Oracle along with start-up businesses Gridco Systems and Podium Data. Within these roles Matthew demonstrated exceptional leadership in managing extensive product portfolios and introducing groundbreaking market solutions. Matthew's deep understanding of utility operations and his commitment to advancing grid reliability, efficiency, and sustainability through AI, big data, and innovative power electronics technology continues to drive JD Technologies' expansion in the energy sector.“Matthew's appointment as part owner marks a significant milestone in our company's evolution,” said John Knott, President of JD Technologies Global, LLC. “His strategic vision, technical expertise, and proven ability to drive growth have already made an indelible impact on our organization. This expanded role will enable him to further shape our strategic direction and enhance our value proposition to clients.”“I am honored to deepen my commitment to JD Technologies Global as a part owner," said Matthew Knott. “The energy sector is undergoing tremendous transformation, and I'm excited to help lead our company's expansion while maintaining our core focus on delivering exceptional value to both our manufacturing partners and end customers. Our team's dedication to technical excellence and customer success has always set us apart, and I look forward to building on this foundation for continued growth.”In his enhanced capacity as part owner, Matthew will play an instrumental role in steering the company's strategic initiatives, leveraging his deep industry knowledge to expand JD Technologies' market presence and strengthen its synergistic manufacturer partnerships. His leadership will be crucial in identifying emerging opportunities and developing innovative solutions that address evolving customer needs.JD Technologies Global, LLC has established itself as a trusted partner in connecting premier manufacturers with their target markets, offering comprehensive consulting services and tailored solutions across diverse industries. The company's unique approach combines deep technical expertise with strategic market insights, enabling manufacturers to optimize their market presence and accelerate growth.This ownership expansion underscores JD Technologies' commitment to strengthening its leadership team and positions the company for continued success in delivering exceptional value to both manufacturers and customers.About JD Technologies Global, LLCJD Technologies Global, LLC provides premium sales and marketing services to a group of high quality, complementary manufacturers of engineered services and products who serve the industrial, aerospace, military & defense and medical industries. They develop long-term relationships with key customers who value the consultative style of selling and who wish to interface with sales professionals of high integrity. Their approach is to use proven consultative selling techniques. Consultative selling is a collaborative process that leads customers/prospects through an analysis of their current situation to a resulting improvement. For more information on JD Technologies, LLC, their products, services and their consultative selling methodology, visit https://www.jdtechsales.com/

