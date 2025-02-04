JD Technologies Global, LLC Selected by A&R Engineering Co., Inc. to Market Its Complete Manufacturing Solutions

JD Technologies will use its expertise to market A&R Engineering's Precision Machining and Mechanical Assembly to the Aerospace and Military & Defense Markets.

PALM COAST, FL, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JD Technologies Global, LLC, an effective field sales company and A&R Engineering Co., Inc., an established contract manufacturer, announced the forming of a strategic relationship to significantly expand their business and service offerings to military & defense and aerospace customers. A&R Engineering and their highly qualified team develop and implement proven manufacturing processes to cost effectively produce precision, complex metal components and assemblies using a wide range of proven and certified manufacturing technologies. They are also proficient with a wide variety of materials including High Nickel-based Alloys, Titanium, Monel, Thermoplastics (such as Delrin and PTFE), as well as Alloy Steels, Aluminum and Stainless Steel.“We are very pleased that A&R Engineering has selected JD Technologies Global as their strategic partner. They have been extremely successful in helping customers meet or exceed their performance goals with high quality components and assemblies. We will build on this success as we identify and satisfy customer requirements for highly reliable and top performing contract manufacturing. We are honored to be offering this mind set of high performance to our customers” said John Knott President of JD Technologies Global.“We look forward to working with JD Technologies Global, to promote and expand our manufacturing capabilities,” said Lewis Stanton, CEO, A&R Engineering. “Our partnership will leverage the assets of both companies for continued growth in the aerospace, military & defense, as well as medical and industrial markets."About A&R Engineering Company, Inc.A&R has decades of proven excellence in the manufacture and assembly of critical components for the Aerospace and Defense industry. They make high precision, flight critical, components and mechanical assembly for both commercial and military aircraft, as well as missile components for the defense industry. Their customer service, quality, on time delivery, and safety records are exceptional. Prime contractors and Tier 1 companies trust A&R to build their program critical parts and assemblies. With their AS9100D and ITAR compliant quality management systems, and a proven track record servicing some of the world’s best-known aerospace and defense companies, you know you can trust A&R. For more information visit https://jdtechsales.com/ar-engineering About JD Technologies Global, LLCJD Technologies Global, LLC provides premium sales and marketing services to a select group of high quality, complementary manufacturers of engineered services and products who serve the industrial, aerospace, military & defense, and medical industries. They develop long-term relationships with key customers who value the consultative style of selling and who wish to interface with sales professionals of high integrity. Their approach is to use proven consultative selling techniques. Consultative selling is a collaborative process that leads customers/prospects through an analysis of their current situation to a resulting improvement. For more information on JD Technologies Global, LLC, their products, services, and their consultative selling methodology, visit https://jdtechsales.com/

