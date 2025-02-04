CEO Regent Sound Robert Johnson discusses Jeff Beck’s OXBLOOD Les Paul guitar & 50th Rolling Stones anniversary

Jeff Beck OXBLOOD Les Paul guitar,) & 50th Rolling Stones anniversary of Robert Johnson & Jeff Beck playing together on Rolling Stones Black & Blue LP 1975

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CEO Regent Sound Records, Robert Johnson Reflects on His History with Jeff Beck's OXBLOOD Les Paul Guitar and 50th Anniversary of Playing Together on the Rolling Stones' Black & Blue SessionsRobert Johnson, renowned guitarist, producer & CEO of Regent Sound Records, recently shared his thoughts on the sale of Jeff Beck's iconic OXBLOOD Les Paul guitar for a staggering $1,315,708. Johnson, who created the world's most famous conversion Les Paul guitar, also reflected on the 50th anniversary of playing with Beck on the 1975 Rolling Stones' Black & Blue Sessions in Rotterdam.In June of 1972, Johnson purchased a 1953 Les Paul Gold Top guitar from a local Memphis music teacher. Little did he know, this guitar would become known as Jeff Beck's OXBLOOD Les Paul and would go on to make music history. Johnson and Beck first met in 1971 and quickly formed a musical bond. They went on to collaborate together on the Rolling Stones' Black & Blue album, which was recorded in Rotterdam in 1975.Reflecting on the recent world record sale of Beck's OXBLOOD Les Paul, Johnson stated, "I am thrilled to see the Les Paul guitar I created sell for such a high price. It holds a special place in my heart as it was the guitar used by Beck to record some of his most memorable music." He also added, "It's amazing to think that 50 years have passed since we played together on the Rolling Stones Black & Blue Sessions. It was an incredible experience and one that I will never forget."Johnson's career has spanned over five decades and has seen him work with some of the biggest names in the music industry like Billy Gibbons & ZZ TOP, Greg Alman, Tanya Tucker, Ann Wilson, Elvis Costello, Jerry Lee Lewis, Alice Cooper, Gail Clifton, Hulley Gulley & Albert King to name a few. From his early days playing with Jeff Beck and The Rolling Stones, Johnson's talent and influence have left a lasting mark on the music world. As he continues to create and inspire, fans eagerly await what's next for this legendary musician.As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Beck & Johnson playing with the Rolling Stones' Black & Blue Sessions, Johnson's reflections on his history with Jeff Beck's OXBLOOD Les Paul guitar serve as a reminder of the power of music and the lasting impact it can have. With the guitar now in the hands of a new owner, its legacy will continue to live on, just like the music created by Johnson and Beck all those years ago.To view photos for this press release click here: https://postimg.cc/gallery/zqY3gJQ

