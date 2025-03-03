Regent Sound CEO, Robert Johnson discusses Billy Gibbons & the missing 1971 Muscle Shoals Albert King Recordings

Regent Sound

Regent Sound CEO, Robert Johnson discusses purchasing Billy Gibbons-Albert King THC Flying V Guitar & the missing Muscle Shoals 1971 Albert King Recordings

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Title: Robert Johnson Acquires Rare Albert King Flying V Guitar to Complete Unfinished King- Muscle Shoals Stax Records Album Regent Sound CEO, Robert Johnson has made history by acquiring the rare Albert King THC Flying V guitar from Julien's Auctions, given to King in 1987 by Billy Gibbons. This monumental step marks the completion of the remaining half of Albert King's 1971 uncompleted Stax Record album recorded at Muscle Shoals Sound in 1971. Johnson's longtime friend and fellow musician, Billy Gibbons, has also joined in on this historic project.The Albert King THC Flying V guitar is a highly coveted instrument among blues enthusiasts, known for its unique sound and design. King received the guitar as a gift from Billy Gibbons in 1987 and it has since become a symbol of his legacy. Johnson, who has been a fan of King's music for decades, was inspired to acquire the guitar in order to complete King's unfinished album and pay tribute to his friend's musical legacy.Johnson and Gibbons have been friends for over 55 years, bonding over their love for blues music. Gibbons, who is best known as the lead guitarist of the rock band ZZ Top, has joined forces with Johnson to help complete the album. The two musicians have been working tirelessly to ensure that King's vision for the album is brought to life.Johnson's acquisition of the rare Albert King THC Flying V guitar and the collaboration with Gibbons is a testament to his dedication to preserving the legacy of blues music. This project not only honors the late Albert King, but also showcases the power of friendship and the impact of music on our lives. Fans of both Gibbons & King can look forward to the release of the completed album, which is sure to be a masterpiece in the world of blues music. The historic sessions included Ann Wilson and Tanya Tucker singing back-up vocals on a blistering cover version of the Rolling Stones song, "Jumpin Jack Flash".According to Johnson, reuniting Billy Gibbons with the Albert King THC Flying V was an emotional experience. Johnson added, with Billy Gibbons playing the Albert King Flying V guitar on the King Album was the double icing on the cake. Johnson states that the original backing tracks have that incredible Muscle Shoals "Swamp Sound" & feature original members, David Hood, Jimmy Johnson, Barry Beckett & Roger Hawkins, Johnson also added "Albert King was at the peak of his career singing and playing in 1971, "the sound of Albert's guitar sends chills right down to the bone".Gibbons and Johnson completed the remaining four master recordings at The Studio Nashville. Gibbons played and sang with inspired passion which was the perfect compliment and tribute to Albert King. Another featured track is a version of "Killing Floor" by Howlin’ Wolf which brings the song into a new life of its own. This new album compilation is titled “Chronicle” II. The Album is named after the historic Albert King-Little Milton Stax Records album titled “Chronicle” from 1979. The King-Gibbons album is scheduled for release by Regent Sound Records later this year in 2025.Hulley GulleyMusic Writersirhulleygulley@gmail.comto view photos for this press release click here: https://postimg.cc/gallery/zqY3gJQ

