eCourts is Now Live in 13 More Counties on N.C. Coastline

eCourts is officially live in 13 additional counties today, February 3, 2025: Bladen, Brunswick, Carteret, Columbus, Craven, Duplin, Jones, New Hanover, Onslow, Pamlico, Pender, Robeson, and Sampson counties. This includes eFiling, Portal, and Enterprise Justice (Odyssey). eCourts is now available across 62 counties from the mountains to the coast with electronic filing and online search for court records, and will provide electronic access to justice for more than 7.7 million North Carolinians.

This is the 7th county grouping (Track 7) to transition to eCourts. All remaining counties will transition to eCourts in 2025.

Now that eCourts is live, eFiling is required for attorneys for any filings (including subsequent filings in open cases) made in these 13 counties or any eCourts counties. Attorneys and individuals must register for an account to access File & Serve.

eFiling, also known as File & Serve, enables you to file documents electronically through a single, secure, centralized online location. It also allows you to:

Submit court documents online to the clerk's office in eCourts counties.

Pay filing fees that are automatically calculated for you when you submit filings.

Get a file-stamped electronic copy upon the clerk’s acceptance.

Receive filing status updates via email.

Portal allows you to access court information online in eCourts counties, including:

Search case information by name, attorney, citation, and more

Search for court dates and hearings by name, attorney, case number, and more

View case information, records, and documents

Make instant online credit card transactions to pay fines and fees

Guide & File is a free online service to help users prepare court documents to file for certain case types.

Learn more about eCourts and find training and resources at NCcourts.gov/eCourts.

More Information