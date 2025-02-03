Gocha’s Breakfast Bar Announces Grand Reopening of Cascade Location

Re-opening will include a Revamped Space, Fresh Menu Offerings, with the Same Southern Charm

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gocha’s Breakfast Bar , a cherished breakfast destination, is delighted to announce the highly anticipated grand reopening of its Cascade location. After a period of renovation and innovation, the revamped space is ready to welcome patrons back to its signature blend of southern-inspired dishes and contemporary culinary flair.The grand reopening will take place on February 5, 2025, at Gocha’s Breakfast Bar’s Cascade location, 3695 Cascade Rd Suite 440, Atlanta, GA. Visionary chef, entrepreneur, and star of We TV’s Bold & Bougie, Gocha Hawkins, invites the community to join in the celebration of the upgraded dining experience, featuring a refreshed ambiance, exciting new menu offerings, and the same welcoming atmosphere that patrons have come to know and love.“Gocha’s Breakfast Bar has always been more than just a restaurant, it’s a place where people come together to enjoy great food, meaningful connections, and an unforgettable experience.”-Gocha Hawkins, Founder Gocha’s Breakfast BarWith a bold new look and an exciting twist on classic menu favorites, Gocha’s Breakfast Bar is ready to delight both longtime fans and new guests. This grand reopening marks a new chapter for the Cascade location, blending Gocha’s signature southern hospitality with modern culinary innovation.To register your media for the re-grand opening, CLICK HERE . To learn more about or Gocha Hawkins please contact Marilyn Remo, marilynremo@tenenicole.com, 201-638-2685About Gocha HawkinsIn less than five years, Gocha Hawkins has evolved from renowned celebrity stylist and reality star to a trailblazing restaurateur and culinary innovator. After dominating the beauty industry and starring on WE TV's Bold & Bougie!, Gocha now redefines comfort cuisine through her Atlanta-based establishments: Gocha’s Tapas Bar, Gocha’s Breakfast Bar (Cascade and Fayetteville), and a Breakfast Bar Food Truck. Known for blending Southern flavors with bold, modern techniques, her restaurants offer upscale yet welcoming dining experiences. Gocha has expanded her impact with her cookbook, Cooking with Gocha: Easy, Flavorful Recipes for Breakfast & Brunch Lovers, and a retail product line featuring gourmet grits, pancake mixes, and Flippant Honey Hot Sauce. Her culinary journey began in her grandmother’s kitchen at 18, sparking a passion that led to opening her first restaurant in 2018. Now with four locations and plans for an 8,000-square-foot shared kitchen, Gocha continues to innovate while uplifting her community through second-chance hiring and scholarship programs. Her mission is simple: to create joy and connection through exceptional, Southern-inspired progressive cuisine, one unforgettable dish at a time.

