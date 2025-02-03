A Three-Year Training Program Helps Courts Across Ohio

Forty-one court administrators from across Ohio complete three-years of education to earn a certificate in court management.

Forty-one court administrators from across Ohio have completed three-years of education to earn a certificate in court management. The nuts-and-bolts course work ranges from budgeting and personnel management to statistical analysis of caseloads and other court performance tools.

One recent graduate is Karen Rowland, a bailiff for the Auglaize County Common Pleas Court in southwest Ohio. She said the education program will help her as her court implements statistical data management, as well as best practices for treatment services.

“These classes give me the resources that help with the challenges we have,” said Rowland. “It opens me up to a broader view of the court system. Other counties have seen problems, they managed projects and conflicts that I have not seen. So, I am able to stand on their shoulders, if you will. I’m learning from them and owe everybody a huge debt.”

Lisa Falgiano was a member of the very first class to complete the certified court management program and she is now certified to teach the course to others. She believes the training changed the trajectory of her career. “For me, what I learned was transformative,” said Falgiano. She doubts that she would be the Court Administrator of the Toledo Municipal Court if she had not dedicated her time to earning a management certification.

“It made me understand that process matters and that when you build process you have to solicit the input of all involved, the input of your judges, the input of your staff and the input of your community. I wouldn’t know to do that without court management training,” said Falgiano.

As for Perry County Magistrate Jamie Farmer, the advanced training will help her spot demographic trends that will be critical to the work of the courts. “I’m an attorney, not an economist. But I can see the out-migration from a city the size of Columbus and I now realize that I have to be able to spot trends five to ten years down the road,” said Farmer.

“This training gives me the ability to look at problems big and small in a more creative fashion,” said Farmer.