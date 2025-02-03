Conduct Board Announces October Disciplinary Hearing
The following is a schedule of one attorney discipline case set for hearing before the Ohio Board of Professional Conduct in October. All hearings take place before a three-member panel of the Board, are open to the public, and begin at 10 a.m. unless otherwise noted.
Additional case information, including case documents, can be viewed and downloaded by clicking on the case number. Hearings may be delayed for any reason. Check the online docket to confirm that a hearing will proceed as scheduled.
October 3
Columbus Bar Association v. Kristin Jocele Bryant
Case No. 2024-011
Respondent’s counsel: None
Hearing location: Moyer Judicial Center, Hearing Room 106, 65 S. Front St., Columbus
