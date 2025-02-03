Public Comment Open: Proposed Rule Changes to Probate Forms

The Supreme Court of Ohio has opened a 45-day period for public comment on proposed amendmentsto the Rules of Superintendence in Ohio Courts regarding standard probate forms.

The proposed amendments address a variety of topics including adoption, decedent’s estates, disinterment of remains, guardianships, and involuntary treatment for alcohol and other drug abuse.

Comments on the proposed amendments should be submitted in writing before November 18, 2024, to:

Keely McWhorter

Legal Counsel

Supreme Court of Ohio

65 South Front Street, 7th Floor

Columbus, OH 43215

or

RuleAmendments@sc.ohio.gov