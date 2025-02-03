Public Comment Open: Proposed Rule Changes to Probate Forms
The Supreme Court of Ohio has opened a 45-day period for public comment on proposed amendmentsto the Rules of Superintendence in Ohio Courts regarding standard probate forms.
The proposed amendments address a variety of topics including adoption, decedent’s estates, disinterment of remains, guardianships, and involuntary treatment for alcohol and other drug abuse.
Comments on the proposed amendments should be submitted in writing before November 18, 2024, to:
Keely McWhorter
Legal Counsel
Supreme Court of Ohio
65 South Front Street, 7th Floor
Columbus, OH 43215
or
RuleAmendments@sc.ohio.gov
