Students Construct Podium and State Seals for Local Courthouse

Medina County Career Center students and their instructor celebrate with local judges. The students built a podium and updated court seals for the courthouse.

Students made a notable contribution recently to the Medina County Courthouse by building a custom podium and updating court seals. The students, who attend the Medina County Career Center, visited the courthouse last week to see their handiwork.

The new seals for the courtrooms have been hung above each bench. And the custom podium has been placed in the courtroom where probate cases are heard.

The project began when Judge Kevin W. Dunn of the Medina County Probate and Juvenile Court was searching for a podium for his courtroom. Judge Dunn explained that in addition to his docket, the Ninth District Court of Appeals regularly holds oral arguments in the probate courtroom. While having lunch one day, Judge Dunn mentioned the need for a podium to Medina County Career Center Superintendent Steve Chrisman. They wondered if instructor Todd Mason and students in the construction trades class would be interested in taking on the podium project. Judge Dunn gave the students creative freedom on the design but provided a wood sample to match the stain used in the courtroom.

“I loved the idea of working with the students to create this podium that would be on display and functional for anyone who uses the courtroom,” Judge Dunn said.

Judge Dunn added that the collaboration grew between the court and the students to also include the creation of updated court seals for each courtroom. The seal for an Ohio court includes the coat of arms for Ohio, which shows a sheaf of wheat, a cluster of arrows, and a rising sun. The seals needed to be updated because the General Assembly modified the coat of arms design in 1996 to reduce the number of rays extending from the sun from 17 to 13, to represent the number of original U.S. colonies.

“This was the perfect opportunity to provide the students with another project if they were up to the task,” Judge Dunn said.

The class utilized a special automated machine and tested various materials to produce the best outcome. They chose materials to make the seals light, yet very durable.

Judge Dunn took one of the newly made seals to a judicial conference in Columbus to showcase the students’ creations. Since then, Judge Dunn has been contacted by six county courts voicing interest in seals for their courtrooms.

“It’s very cool to know that other counties in the state recognize the amazing work Medina County students are capable of,” Chief Magistrate Alicia Hathcock said.

“I am beyond happy with the outcome,” said Judge Dunn. “They did an incredible job and should be very proud.”