WIN Learning Named a Winner in Tech and Learning's Awards of Excellence: Best of 2024

WIN Learning has announced that two of its career readiness solutions have been named winners in Tech & Learning's Awards of Excellence: Best of 2024.

KINGSTON, TN, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WIN Learning, a national leading developer of career readiness solutions, announced today that its Academic Skills Courseware and career planning tool My Work Ready have both been named winners in this year’s Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2024 within the Higher Education category.The Best of 2024 Awards celebrate educational technology from the last 12 months that has excelled in supporting teachers, students, and education professionals in the classroom, for professional development or general management of education resources and learning. In 2024, WIN updated My Work Ready and Academic Skills Courseware with several exciting new features to enhance the learner experience. The instructional content in Academic Skills Courseware was refreshed to include more career-focused instruction, interactive lessons and exercises, as well a deeper alignment to O*NET Job Zones. Learners are provided with specific examples of how the skills they’re learning are used in jobs representing all 16 National Career Clusters, giving them more insight into the value and practical application of the skills they learn.WIN also added features to My Work Ready, a career planning and development tool. One of these improvements was the addition of the Career Advice Forum. The forum allows participants to communicate directly with professionals in the occupation or industry they are interested in to ask questions and receive one-on-one guidance and advice. Other enhancements to My Work Ready include shareable achievement badges and a Bright Outlook indicator to highlight jobs with high growth potential.Judged by a panel of industry experts, winning an Award of Excellence is more than just acknowledgement from Tech & Learning’s editors, it’s a showcase of which products are truly going above and beyond to contribute to the education sector. The Tech & Learning editorial team have shared that “the awards brought a huge number of high quality entries. Our panel of industry experts judged the winning products to be those that were most impactful in helping schools improve teaching and learning throughout 2024. Every winner should be really proud of their accomplishments—a well-deserved congratulations from the entire awards team.”“We’re thrilled to be recognized in these awards,” said Teresa Chasteen-Dunn, CEO of WIN Learning. “Thank you to Tech & Learning for honoring our team’s dedication to educating and empowering learners and job seekers in every stage of their career readiness journey.”To learn more, visit our website or schedule a virtual demo for a first-hand look at these award-winning solutions. You can read more about our success on the Tech & Learning website, in the regular newsletter and other promotional channels from the publication in the coming weeks.

