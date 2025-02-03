Scott Olson Inducted Into 2024 Adaptive Sports Hall of Fame

Glenn Merry presents Scott Olson with the 2024 Adaptive Sports Hall of Fame Award in the Winter Contributor category

National Adaptive Sports Hall of Fame recognizes achievements in summer and winter adaptive sports in the Competitor and Contributor categories

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scott Olson, from Littleton, Colorado, has been inducted into the National Adaptive Sports Hall of Fame in the winter contributor category.The Adaptive Sports Hall of Fame, hosted by Move United, recognizes outstanding individuals who have made significant contributions to summer and winter adaptive sports. The award in the winter contributor category recognizes an individual who has a minimum of five years of experience in adaptive sports as a coach, administrator, founder, event director or other leadership role. The inductee has made a significant contribution to the field, including innovative techniques, specialized equipment, program development, coaching, education, or administration/management.Olson served as a coach and instructor at the Courage Center in Minnesota, where he was the Volunteer of the Year in 1995. He was also recognized as the High School Coach of the Year in 2004 in Forest Lake, Minnesota.In 2007, Olson moved to Winter Park, Colorado, to coach with the National Sports Center for the Disabled (NSCD). He has been a coach, mentor and friend to many athletes, from development athletes to Paralympic champions.Once referred to as the “UN of ski racing,” Olson has represented many international athletes and countries at the Paralympic Games. For example, he was the head coach for Iceland at Vancouver 2010, the head coach for New Zealand at Sochi 2014, and the head coach for Israel at Beijing 2022. He would be named the New Zealand Coach of the Year in 2012 and the U.S. Adaptive Domestic Coach of the Year in 2015. Olson has coached Paralympic Medalists Corey Peters and Adam Hall (2014, 2018 respectively).In addition. Olson has made significant contributions through his involvement at The Hartford Ski Spectacular, a week-long winter adaptive sports event that has been held in Breckenridge, Colorado for more than three decades. Olson has also been a staple of the DAV Winter Clinic since the late 1990s and was selected as the DAV Instructor of the Year in 2005.Since retiring from full-time coaching, Olson continues to shape lives by creating custom sport seating at Aspen Seating. Other awards include the Order of Ikkos, a medallion award presented in 2010 in recognition of countless hours training America’s athletes to achieve the dream of a medal as well as the Outrigger Award (for contribution to adaptive sport) by NSCD in 2022.“30 years ago, I started this journey with adaptive sports in Minnesota at the Courage Center not realizing how it would impact my life,” Olson said. “One of the athletes, Cassie Grenier, told me that I was a pebble being thrown in to the lake, my ripple would reach fare and wide and touch may people. No big slash just a small ripple. I laughed. When I was told that I was being inducted into the Adaptive Hall of Fame is when I realize she was right. I have worked with athletes from 17 countries, traveled the world, and made thousands of friends. Never underestimate the pebble.”The Hall of Fame was created to honor individuals who have had an influential role in the field of adaptive sports as well as athletes who have excelled in it. To learn more about the Adaptive Sports Hall of Fame, including a list of past award recipients, visit moveunitedsport.org/sports/adaptive-sports-awards/.

