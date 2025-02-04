TuxCare Enables Enterprise-Class, Compliant AlmaLinux OS Deployments with Publication of DISA STIG

TuxCare

TuxCare furnishes the highly-anticipated governance and interoperability assurances now available for government and enterprise deployments

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TuxCare , a global innovator in cybersecurity, today announced it completed a Security Technical Implementation Guide (STIG) for AlmaLinux OS 9. The STIG ushers in new opportunities for AlmaLinux to greatly expand its presence throughout the government and other enterprise deployments that demand the most powerful safeguards and assurances.“TuxCare is pleased to play a notable role in AlmaLinux’s growth through developments such as the completion of a DISA STIG and a fast-growing number of team members devoted to FIPS for AlmaLinux and other compliance necessities,” said Michael Canavan, Chief Revenue Officer at TuxCare. “We’re pleased to harness our security expertise for the fast-growing AlmaLinux community that is further bolstered by these compliance milestones. Many penetration testing companies and cloud providers that already support the AlmaLinux community will no doubt welcome this DISA STIG and FIPS 140-3 compliance combination that we previously began offering.”With these certifications, TuxCare arms organizations who use AlmaLinux with the highest level of security and compliance for enterprise deployments that also demand top-notch support and proven interoperability. The DISA STIG helps position AlmaLinux as a go-to option for the Fortune 2000.The Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) published the STIG here: https://public.cyber.mil/announcement/disa-releases-the-cloudlinux-alma-linux-os-9-security-technical-implementation-guide/ The STIG can be downloaded from the Department of Defense Cyber Exchange website:See a detailed TuxCare blog on its FIPS 140-3 compliance offering and the DISA STIG, visit:About TuxCareTuxCare is on a mission to reduce the world’s risk of cyber exploitation. Through its automated live security patching solutions and extended lifecycle support services for Linux and open source software and languages, TuxCare allows thousands of organizations to rapidly remediate vulnerabilities for increased security and compliance. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to https://tuxcare.com

