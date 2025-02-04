Global Youth Action Fund 2025 Applications Now Open to All Students

International Baccalaureate Organization Olli-Pekka Heinonen - Director General, International Baccalaureate Organization Festival of Hope. Choose Change.

Empowering Young Changemakers to Drive Global Impact

The IB understands the importance of supporting young people’s efforts to tackle the world’s evolving challenges.” — Olli-Pekka Heinonen

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Baccalaureate (IB) is launching for the third year the Global Youth Action Fund , an award open to students ages 12 to 19 who have a project or idea designed to positively impact their community. The award will shine a light on the impressive work young people are doing around the globe and nurture future leaders and changemakers.The Global Youth Action Fund is open to students or student groups enrolled in any secondary school. Applications will be accepted between 3-28 February 2025. Details can be found on the IB website.Students do not need to be enrolled at an IB World School but must be enrolled in a secondary school. The award aims to support student development and growth by fostering independent, autonomous learning who are addressing pressing global challenges.Last year, 83 winning projects representing over 240 young individuals from 26 countries showcased their commitment to creating a better world by submitting projects that address issues ranging from sustainability and equity to social justice. The award recognizes and empowers students who are taking the lead in addressing pressing global challenges, within the IB community and beyond."We are excited to invite students from schools the world over to bring their innovative ideas and changemaking projects to the Global Youth Action Fund. The IB understands the importance of supporting young people’s efforts to tackle the world’s evolving challenges. We hope the Global Youth Action Fund can help motivate and empower them to create the change we all want to see,” said Mr. Olli-Pekka Heinonen, Director General of the IB.Projects must support one of the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and will be reviewed on the following selection criteria:· Impact – Does the project demonstrate a clear positive impact on one of the SDG goals? Preferences will be given to projects with the most impact.· Stage of project – What stage of development is the project in (idea, in-development, scaling, established)? Preference will be given to projects that are further along in the development process and have the possibility of scaling.· Collaboration – Does the project involve or have the capacity to involve other students? Preference will be given to projects that get more young people involved whenever possible.· School support – Applications will require one teacher recommendation form. Preferences will be given to students who have a teacher recommendation that demonstrates their support of the project in addition to their confidence in the students involved.The judges will select multiple winners, and each project will receive up to 3,000 USD grant funding depending on specific needs to transform or develop further their powerful idea.The Global Youth Action Fund is part of the IB’s commitment to elevate, empower and support youth voices and is a pathway to action for the Festival of Hope. Designed to unite the global community in challenging moments, the Festival of Hope creates space for millions of young people to share their voices and experiences and tackle complex challenges. Learn more about IB’s other pathways to action on the Festival of Hope website.Applications for the IB’s Global Youth Action Fund are open from 3-28 February 2025. For more information, please visit the IB website for details to apply ###If you would like more information, please contact media@ibo.orgAbout the IBFounded in 1968, the International Baccalaureate (IB) pioneered a movement of international education and now offers four high quality, challenging educational programmes to students aged 3-19. The IB gives students distinct advantages by providing strong foundations, critical thinking skills, and proficiency for solving complex problems while encouraging diversity, curiosity, and a healthy appetite for learning and excellence. In a world where asking the right questions is as important as discovering answers, the IB champions critical thinking and flexibility in study by crossing disciplinary, cultural, and national boundaries. Supported by world-class educators and coordinators, the IB currently engages with more than two million students in over 5,900 schools across 160 countries. To find out more, please visit www.ibo.org/

