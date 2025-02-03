Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation Welcomes Joseph McCauslin as New Office and Online Retail Facilitator

Joey McCauslin joins PA Parks and Forests Foundation

CAMP HILL, PA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation (PPFF) is pleased to announce Joseph McCauslin as its new Office and Online Retail Facilitator. With a strong background in technology management and a passion for community service, Joey brings valuable experience to support PPFF's mission of stewarding Pennsylvania's state parks and forests.

Joey joins PPFF after 16 years of service at the Harrisburg School District, where he most recently held the position of Assistant Technology Manager. His extensive experience in office management and technology will be instrumental to PPFF's operations and enhancing its online retail presence.

In his new role, Joey will be responsible for managing office communications, maintaining organizational systems, and fulfilling online retail orders. He will also play a crucial role in supporting PPFF's fundraising efforts and coordinating various events and programs.

"We are thrilled to welcome Joey to our team," said Marci Mowery, President of PPFF. "His skills in office management and his commitment to community service align perfectly with our Foundation's goals."

Joey's dedication to community service is evident in his other current role as a Volunteer Facilitator at Feed My Starving Children in Middletown, PA. This experience, combined with his professional background, makes him well-suited to support PPFF's mission.

"Working for the betterment of the future should be the legacy that all of us should strive to leave behind," Joey stated, expressing his enthusiasm for joining PPFF. "I'm excited to contribute to the preservation of our forests and parks for future generations."

For more information about the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation and its work, please visit www.PAParksAndForests.org.

About the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation

The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation supports 124 state parks and 2.2 million acres of forest by coordinating volunteers, activities, and donations through its 45 chapters. The mission of the foundation is to inspire stewardship of Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests. To learn more about PPFF, visit https://paparksandforests.org/.

