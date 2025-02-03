Hepatic Encephalopathy Market Poised for Rapid Growth with New Treatments by 2034, DelveInsight Predicts

DelveInsight’s Expert Market Assessment – A data-driven exploration of Hepatic Encephalopathy epidemiology and commercial potential across the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Hepatic Encephalopathy - Market Insight, Epidemiology, And Market Forecast - 2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Hepatic Encephalopathy, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Hepatic Encephalopathy market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Hepatic Encephalopathy Market Report:

• In 2023, the market size of Hepatic Encephalopathy was highest in the US among the 7MM, accounting for approximately USD 1460 million, with expected growth through the forecast period (2024-2034).

• In 2023, the US accounted for the largest share of diagnosed Hepatic Encephalopathy patients in the 7MM, with around 61% of the total cases, followed by Japan with 9% and the UK with 8%.

• The total diagnosed prevalent cases of Hepatic Encephalopathy in the US are expected to grow significantly with a high CAGR through 2034, reaching an estimated 209 thousand cases in 2023.

• In Japan, Covert Hepatic Encephalopathy was the most prevalent subtype, with approximately 17.7 thousand cases in 2023, while Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy cases were about 11.8 thousand.

• In the US, the highest number of Hepatic Encephalopathy cases were in the 45-54 years age group (41%), with the least in the <25 years group (3%) in 2023.

• According to DelveInsight’s analysis, the majority of Hepatic Encephalopathy cases in the US were male, with approximately 152 thousand male cases and 57 thousand female cases in 2023.

• In January 2025, the FDA tentatively approved Amneal’s rifaximin, a generic version of Bausch Health's Xifaxin, for reducing the risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy recurrence in adults.

• In August 2024, Gilead Sciences announced the FDA's accelerated approval of Livdelzi® (seladelpar) for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA) or as monotherapy for patients unable to tolerate UDCA.

• Emerging drugs include Golexanolone and others.

• Key companies in the Hepatic Encephalopathy treatment market include Salix Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health, Axcella Health, Inc., Umecrine Cognition, Vedanta Biosciences, Patricia Bloom, Rebiotix, and others.

Hepatic Encephalopathy Overview

Hepatic encephalopathy is a brain disorder that develops in some individuals with liver disease. It is a complex disorder encompassing a spectrum or continuum of disease that ranges from a subtle condition with no outward signs or symptoms to a severe form that can cause serious, life-threatening complications. hepatic encephalopathy is classified into two broad categories based on severity, covert hepatic encephalopathy (CHE) and overt hepatic encephalopathy (OHE). Presently, defining and diagnosing hepatic encephalopathy is quite challenging. In CHE, there are no clear clinical signs or symptoms as presented in OHE.

Hepatic Encephalopathy Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Hepatic Encephalopathy Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Hepatic Encephalopathy epidemiology chapter in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by:

• Hepatic Encephalopathy Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

• Hepatic Encephalopathy Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

• Hepatic Encephalopathy Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

• Hepatic Encephalopathy Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Hepatic Encephalopathy Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Hepatic Encephalopathy market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers Hepatic Encephalopathy market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Hepatic Encephalopathy Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Hepatic Encephalopathy Therapies and Key Companies

• Golexanolone: Umecrine Cognition AB

Hepatic Encephalopathy Market Strengths

• Multiple FDA-approved therapies, such as rifaximin and lactulose, provide a solid foundation for managing hepatic encephalopathy (HE).

• Increased awareness among healthcare providers and improved diagnostic tools are leading to earlier detection and better disease management.

Hepatic Encephalopathy Market Opportunities

• Emerging treatments focusing on gut microbiome modulation and ammonia-lowering strategies present new opportunities for improved patient outcomes.

• The rising prevalence of liver diseases, including cirrhosis and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), is expected to drive demand for HE treatments.

Scope of the Hepatic Encephalopathy Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Hepatic Encephalopathy Companies: Salix Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health, Axcella Health, Inc., Umecrine Cognition, Vedanta Biosciences, Patricia Bloom, Rebiotix, and others.

• Key Hepatic Encephalopathy Therapies: Golexanolone and others.

• Hepatic Encephalopathy Therapeutic Assessment: Hepatic Encephalopathy current marketed and Hepatic Encephalopathy emerging therapies

• Hepatic Encephalopathy Market Dynamics: Hepatic Encephalopathy market drivers and Hepatic Encephalopathy market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Hepatic Encephalopathy Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Hepatic Encephalopathy Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Hepatic Encephalopathy Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Hepatic Encephalopathy

3. SWOT analysis of Hepatic Encephalopathy

4. Hepatic Encephalopathy Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Hepatic Encephalopathy Market Overview at a Glance

6. Hepatic Encephalopathy Disease Background and Overview

7. Hepatic Encephalopathy Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Hepatic Encephalopathy

9. Hepatic Encephalopathy Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Hepatic Encephalopathy Unmet Needs

11. Hepatic Encephalopathy Emerging Therapies

12. Hepatic Encephalopathy Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Hepatic Encephalopathy Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Hepatic Encephalopathy Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Hepatic Encephalopathy Market Drivers

16. Hepatic Encephalopathy Market Barriers

17. Hepatic Encephalopathy Appendix

18. Hepatic Encephalopathy Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

