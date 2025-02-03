Psoriasis Market Set for Dynamic Growth with Breakthrough Therapies by 2034, DelveInsight Projects

DelveInsight’s Expert Market Assessment – A data-driven exploration of Psoriasis epidemiology and commercial potential across the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Psoriasis Market Insight, Epidemiology And Market Forecast - 2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Psoriasis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Psoriasis market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Psoriasis Market Report:

• Psoriasis is prevalent worldwide with a global prevalence of 1% to 8%, and approximately one-third of cases begin in childhood.

• In 2023, the total number of diagnosed prevalent cases of psoriasis in the US was estimated to be around 8 million.

• Among type-specific cases, approximately 68% of psoriatic patients in the US suffer from plaque psoriasis, followed by inverse psoriasis.

• In 2023, about 28% of psoriasis patients in the US were estimated to suffer from genital psoriasis, with scalp psoriasis being the next most common.

• Several biosimilars are approved for the treatment of psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. These include AMJEVITA (adalimumab-atto), ABRILADA (adalimumab-afzb), CYLTEZO (adalimumab-adbm), HADLIMA (adalimumab-bwwd), HULIO (adalimumab-fkjp), and HYRIMOZ (adalimumab-adaz) as biosimilars to HUMIRA (adalimumab). ERELZI (etanercept-szzs) and ETICOVO (etanercept-ykro) are biosimilars to ENBREL (etanercept). AVSOLA (infliximab-axxq), INFLECTRA (infliximab-dyyb), IXIFI (infliximab-qbtx), and RENFLEXIS (infliximab-abda) are biosimilars to REMICADE (infliximab).

• On October 14, 2024, Dong-A-ST announced that its Imuldosa (ustekinumab-srlf/DMB-3115), a biosimilar to Stelara, received FDA approval for the treatment of autoimmune diseases such as plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn’s disease, and ulcerative colitis.

• Emerging drugs include Imsidolimab, TAK-279, Sonelokimab, and others.

• Key companies in the psoriasis treatment market include Amgen, Janssen, Abbvie, Novartis, AstraZeneca, Bausch Health, Eli Lilly, Sun Pharmaceutical, Janssen Biotech, UCB Inc., LEO Pharma, Promius Pharma, Mayne Pharma, Bausch Health Companies, MC2 Therapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Allergan, Can-Fite Biopharma, Dermavant Sciences, Pfizer, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Merck, Arbor Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Kadmon Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, Affibody AB, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Santalis Pharmaceuticals, Astellas Pharma, Genentech, and others.

Psoriasis Overview

Psoriasis is a chronic autoimmune skin condition that accelerates skin cell turnover, leading to red, scaly, and inflamed patches, commonly on the scalp, elbows, knees, and lower back. It is driven by genetic and immune system factors, with triggers like stress, infections, and certain medications worsening symptoms. While there is no cure, treatments such as topical therapies, phototherapy, biologics, and systemic medications help manage the condition. Advances in targeted therapies continue to enhance symptom control and improve the quality of life for patients.

Psoriasis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Psoriasis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Psoriasis epidemiology chapter in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by:

• Diagnosed Prevalence of Psoriasis in Adults

• Diagnosed Prevalence ofPsoriasis in Paediatrics

• Diagnosed Prevalence of Psoriasis by Types

• Diagnosed Prevalence of Psoriasis by Location

• Diagnosed Prevalence of Psoriasis by Severity

Psoriasis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Psoriasis market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers Psoriasis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Psoriasis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Psoriasis Therapies and Key Companies

• Imsidolimab: AnaptysBio

• TAK-279: Nimbus Lakshmi/Takeda

• Sonelokimab: MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Psoriasis Market Strengths

• The market offers a wide range of treatment options, including topical therapies, biologics, and small molecules, catering to different disease severities and patient needs.

• Continuous research and development in biologics and novel targeted therapies, such as IL-17, IL-23, and JAK inhibitors, are driving advancements in psoriasis treatment.

Psoriasis Market Opportunities

• Increasing acceptance of biologics due to their long-term efficacy and favorable safety profiles presents a significant growth opportunity in the market.

• Improved awareness campaigns and better diagnostic tools are leading to early detection and higher treatment rates, expanding the market potential.

Scope of the Psoriasis Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Psoriasis Companies: Amgen, Janssen, Abbvie, Novartis, AstraZeneca, Bausch Health, Eli Lilly, Sun Pharmaceutical, Janssen Biotech, UCB Inc., LEO Pharma, Promius Pharma, Mayne Pharma, Bausch Health Companies, MC2 Therapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Allergan, Can-Fite Biopharma, Dermavant Sciences, Pfizer, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Merck, Arbor Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Kadmon Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, Affibody AB, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Santalis Pharmaceuticals, Astellas Pharma, Genentech, and others.

• Key Psoriasis Therapies: Imsidolimab, TAK-279, Sonelokimab, and others.

• Psoriasis Therapeutic Assessment: Psoriasis current marketed and Psoriasis emerging therapies

• Psoriasis Market Dynamics: Psoriasis market drivers and Psoriasis market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Psoriasis Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Psoriasis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Psoriasis Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Psoriasis

3. SWOT analysis of Psoriasis

4. Psoriasis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Psoriasis Market Overview at a Glance

6. Psoriasis Disease Background and Overview

7. Psoriasis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Psoriasis

9. Psoriasis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Psoriasis Unmet Needs

11. Psoriasis Emerging Therapies

12. Psoriasis Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Psoriasis Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Psoriasis Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Psoriasis Market Drivers

16. Psoriasis Market Barriers

17. Psoriasis Appendix

18. Psoriasis Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

