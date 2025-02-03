Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market to Grow Rapidly with New Therapies by 2034, DelveInsight Forecasts

DelveInsight’s Expert Market Assessment – A data-driven exploration of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis epidemiology and commercial potential across the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis - Market Insight, Epidemiology, And Market Forecast - 2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Report:

• The total market size of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis in the 7MM was approximately USD 3.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow during the forecast period (2024-2034).

• According to DelveInsight analysis, the estimated total diagnosed prevalent cases of IPF in the 7MM were approximately 193K in 2023.

• In 2023, the US accounted for the highest diagnosed prevalent cases of IPF among the 7MM, with approximately 95K cases.

• Among the EU4 and the UK, Germany had the highest diagnosed prevalent cases of IPF, with nearly 21,000 cases, followed by the UK (approximately 15,700 cases) and France (approximately 15,500 cases).

• In 2023, the prevalence of IPF in the 7MM was distributed as follows: mild (FVC >75%) with 56K cases, moderate (FVC 50%-75%) with 96.4K cases, and severe (FVC <50%) with 40.5K cases. This highlights the significant number of patients in the moderate stage, indicating a critical need for effective management strategies.

• In September 2024, Boehringer Ingelheim announced that the FIBRONEER™-IPF trial met its primary endpoint, which was the absolute change from baseline in Forced Vital Capacity (FVC) at week 52 versus placebo. The FIBRONEER™-IPF trial is the largest trial in IPF conducted to date.

• In June 2025, Agomab Therapeutics NV announced that it received Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA for AGMB-447, its inhaled small molecule inhibitor of ALK5, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial as a potential treatment for IPF.

• Emerging drugs include Pamrevlumab, BI 1015550, PLN-74809 (Bexotegrast), Tyvaso (inhaled treprostinil), C21 (VP01), Belumosudil (KD025), BMS-986278 (LPA 1 Antagonist), LYT-100 (deupirfenidone), ND-L02-s0201, GB0139 (TD-139), BBT-877, Saracatinab, TTI-101, ENV-101 (Taladegib), RG-6536 (Vixarelimab), and others.

• Key companies in the IPF treatment market include FibroGen, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, United Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Pliant Therapeutics, Inc., Galecto Biotech, Horizon Therapeutics, CSL Behring, Kadmon Corporation, LLCs, MediciNova, PureTech, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Nitto Denko Corporation, Vicore Pharma AB, and others.

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Overview

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis is the most prevalent type of pulmonary fibrosis, characterized by progressive and irreversible lung scarring (fibrosis) with no known cause. This scarring leads to lung stiffness, making breathing increasingly difficult over time. While the disease worsens progressively, certain medications can help slow its progression in some cases. In severe instances, lung transplantation may be recommended as a treatment option.

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis epidemiology chapter in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by:

• Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis

• Gender- specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis

• Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis

• Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Therapies and Key Companies

• Pamrevlumab: FibroGen

• BI 1015550: Boehringer Ingelheim

• PLN-74809 (Bexotegrast): Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.

• Tyvaso (inhaled treprostinil): United Therapeutics

• C21 (VP01): Vicore Pharma AB

• Belumosudil (KD025): Kadmon Corporation, LLCs

• BMS-986278 (LPA 1 Antagonist): Bristol-Myers Squibb

• LYT-100 (deupirfenidone): PureTech

• ND-L02-s0201: Nitto Denko Corporation

• GB0139 (TD-139): Galecto Biotech

• BBT-877: Bridge Biotherapeutics, Inc.

• Saracatinab: AstraZeneca

• TTI-101: Tvardi Therapeutics, Incorporated

• ENV-101 (Taladegib): Endeavor Biomedicines, Inc.

• RG-6536(Vixarelimab): Roche/Genentech, Inc.

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Strengths

• The IPF market benefits from the availability of approved antifibrotic therapies such as Ofev (nintedanib) and Esbriet (pirfenidone), which have demonstrated efficacy in slowing disease progression.

• Continuous advancements in understanding fibrosis mechanisms have led to a robust pipeline of novel therapies, including anti-fibrotic agents and regenerative approaches.

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Opportunities

• The rise of targeted and combination therapies, along with biomarker-driven approaches, presents an opportunity to improve treatment outcomes and address unmet medical needs.

• Increased awareness, early diagnosis initiatives, and a growing aging population contribute to expanding the patient pool, driving demand for innovative therapies.

Scope of the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Companies: FibroGen, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, United Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Pliant Therapeutics, Inc., Galecto Biotech, Horizon Therapeutics, CSL Behring, Kadmon Corporation, LLCs, MediciNova, PureTech, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Nitto Denko Corporation, Vicore Pharma AB, and others.

• Key Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Therapies: Pamrevlumab, BI 1015550, PLN-74809 (Bexotegrast), Tyvaso (inhaled treprostinil), C21 (VP01), Belumosudil (KD025), BMS-986278 (LPA 1 Antagonist), LYT-100 (deupirfenidone), ND-L02-s0201, GB0139 (TD-139), BBT-877, Saracatinab, TTI-101, ENV-101 (Taladegib), RG-6536 (Vixarelimab), and others.

• Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Therapeutic Assessment: Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis current marketed and Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis emerging therapies

• Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Dynamics: Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market drivers and Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

3. SWOT analysis of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

4. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Overview at a Glance

6. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Disease Background and Overview

7. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

9. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Unmet Needs

11. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Emerging Therapies

12. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Drivers

16. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Barriers

17. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Appendix

18. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

