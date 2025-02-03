“Glimmers of hope” – Jessie’s story

Jessie started experiencing mental health difficulties during secondary school. After multiple hospital admissions and suicide attempts, she has finally found hope.

I’ve been struggling with my mental health for the past four years. Over those years I’ve seen many mental health professionals, tried multiple medications and have received different diagnoses. I want to share my story in the hopes that another person can read it and believe that there is hope for them, no matter how hard things are.

I remember feeling anxious and different from my friends since I was in primary school. When I was in year six, COVID-19 hit and we went into lockdown. Everything felt like it was out of my control and I was terrified of me or my family catching COVID-19.

I started secondary school and struggled a lot with anxiety, school avoidance and suicidal thoughts. When I was in year eight, I started seeing CAMHS (Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service) and got put on an antidepressant. I was diagnosed with ASD (autism spectrum disorder) and it was life changing. My new psychiatrist helped me realise that I’d been masking my autism my whole life and experiencing autistic burnout.