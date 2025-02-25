Ikonia Fintech AG Business update

Ikonia is pleased to confirm shares have commenced trading and the business plan is being implemented

FRANKFURT, UNITED KINGDOM, UNITED KINGDOM, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ikonia Fintech AG, the German Fintech company ( the company) is pleased to provide an update to shareholders on recent progressThe company continues to make good progress on the acquisition of the new Payment Gateway customers and expects to shortly call an annual General Assembly which will include a request for shareholders to approve the acquisition of contracts which was announced by the company on 5th November 2024.The new clients, based in Europe, offer FOREX trading and educational courses to their customers who pay by credit/debit card. Ikonia's platform will be used and each payment will result in a fee for Ikonia as previously announced.The company expects shortly to call a yearly General Assembly, that will also include a request for shareholders to approve the acquisition of contractswhich was announced by the company on 5th November 2024.The company is pleased to announce that it has now received the valuation report from a certified research firm which was based on a valuation process prescribed by the Institute of Public Accountants in Germany and the standards of DVFA, CEFA and CFA.The company is also pleased to update shareholders that our Capital Markets Advisor, Concord Capital AG of Frankfurt have asked the Dusseldorf Stock Exchange to recommence the trading in the shares on the Open Market and such trading was commenced on 8th January 2025Torben Pedersen, MD commented, " We continue to make good progress having received the valuation report, the trading of the shares starting again and receiving irrevocable undertakings from shareholders to support the resolutions at the forthcoming General Assembly. We look forward to issuing a further update shortly"

