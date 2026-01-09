VP Fintech Group's investee, Valens Pay, reaches One Million users

Milestone underscores strong global adoption and scalability of Valens Pay’s banking technology platform

VP Fintech Group Limited (VPFG:GB00BTXN3M11)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The VP Fintech Group , a specialist investment company focused on banking and financial technology, today announced that its subsidiary, Valens Pay , has surpassed one million registered users.This milestone reflects the continued growth and adoption of Valens Pay’s digital payments and banking technology platform across multiple markets. The achievement underscores both the scalability of the underlying infrastructure and the increasing demand for modern, flexible financial services solutions.Valens Pay has been developed to serve a broad range of users and partners, combining secure payment capabilities with a technology-driven approach designed to support future expansion across markets. Reaching one million users represents a significant validation of the platform’s product strategy and execution.The VP Fintech Group continues to support Valens Pay’s growth through strategic investment, regulatory development, and long-term technology initiatives aimed at strengthening its position within the global fintech ecosystem.About VP Fintech GroupThe VP Fintech Group is a specialist investment company focused on banking and financial technology. The Group acquires, and scales fintech businesses with a strong emphasis on compliance, infrastructure, and sustainable long-term growth.About Valens PayValens Pay is a fintech platform offering modern payment and banking technology solutions, designed to serve users and partners globally with a scalable and secure infrastructure.For further information contactSee https://www.vpfintechgroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.