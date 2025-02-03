Schneider Downs Achieves C3PAO Authorization to Conduct CMMC Certifications

Schneider Downs logo Authorized C3PAO logo

Schneider Downs is one of just 54 CMMC C3PAOs nationwide authorized to conduct CMMC certification assessments for the Department of Defense's (DoD) program.

As an authorized C3PAO, we can now assist clients navigate the complexities of CMMC compliance.” — Eric Wright

PITTSBURGH , PA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Schneider Downs & Co., Inc. has successfully completed the Certified Third-Party Assessor Organization (C3PAO) authorization process.Schneider Downs is one of 54 nationwide and three Pennsylvania-based CMMC C3PAOs authorized to conduct CMMC certification assessments for the Department of Defense's (DoD) program. The CMMC is a major DoD program built to protect the defense industrial base from increasingly frequent and complex cyber-attacks. It particularly aims to enhance the protection of controlled unclassified information and comply with NIST SP 800-171 DOD assessment requirements"This milestone reinforces our commitment to providing comprehensive compliance assessment services for organizations working with the DoD," said Eric M. Wright, Shareholder at Schneider Downs. "As an authorized C3PAO, we can now assist clients navigate the complexities of CMMC compliance."As an authorized C3PAO, Schneider Downs is uniquely positioned to help organizations either prepare for or provide CMMC certification. For more information, contact the Schneider Downs CMMC team at contactsd@schneiderdowns.com or visit www.schneiderdowns.com/cmmc About Schneider Downs & Co., Inc.Schneider Downs is a Top 60 independent Certified Public Accounting (CPA) firm providing accounting, tax, audit, and consulting services to public and private companies, not-for-profit organizations and global companies. The firm also offers risk advisory, wealth management, personal financial services and retirement plan solutions.Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with offices in Columbus, Ohio and Metropolitan Washington, Schneider Downs serves clients in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, New York, Maryland and around the world.

