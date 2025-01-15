Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors Surpasses $3 Billion in Assets Under Management (Updated)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors logo

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors has exceeded $3 billion in assets under management (AUM), a significant milestone since its founding in 2000.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The following information includes updates from a previously released announcement on December 2, 2024. The edit is specific to the final line of the release, which updates the live date of the AUM threshold. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors ( SDWMA ) announced it has exceeded $3 billion in assets under management (AUM)*, marking a significant milestone in the firm's growth since its founding in 2000.“Surpassing $3 billion in assets under management is an accomplishment for which we are extremely proud,” said Derek Eichelberger, CEO of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors. “This milestone represents the steady and sustained trust our clients place in our practice. Their confidence has enabled us to grow and thrive, and for that, we are truly grateful.”Assets under management represent the total market value of investments that a financial entity manages on behalf of clients.Since its inception, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors has provided investment and retirement planning services rooted in fiduciary principles, transparent fee structures, and goal-based decision-making. For more information, visit www.sdwealthmanagement.com Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP, is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm offers fee-based investment management, financial planning, and retirement advisory services.The information provided is for general purposes and should not be considered investment, tax, or legal advice. Individual circumstances vary, and advice should be coordinated with personal financial professionals. Registration with the SEC does not imply any specific level of skill or training.*Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors surpassed the $3 billion in AUM threshold on September 30, 2024. AUM fluctuates daily and may not remain at $3B at all times.

