Iowa celebrates Black History Month

Each February, Black History Month is recognized across the country and our state, serving as a reminder of Iowa’s rich history and notable achievements.

Iowans like George Washington Carver, an innovator renowned for his work in agriculture, are recognized during the month. During his career, Carver created hundreds of agricultural products from peanuts, sweet potatoes and other crops. He persevered through slavery as a child to eventually pursue higher education at both Simpson College in Indianola and later Iowa State University in Ames, where he became their first black student and first black faculty member. Carver received several awards and honors during his lifetime. In Iowa, George Washington Carver Day is celebrated each year on Feb. 1, the beginning of Black History Month.

Additionally, Iowa has many remarkable historical events that can also be celebrated during February.

Iowa led the way in desegregating public schools. The first successful school desegregation case (Clark v. Board of Directors) was decided by the Iowa Supreme Court. As a result, Iowa schools desegregated early in 1868.

Iowa was one of the first states in the union to legalize interracial marriage in 1851.

Prominent Iowans such as Josiah B. Grinnell and James C. Jordan served as conductors on the Underground Railroad.

Iowa was home to the town of Buxton, where residents and businesses were fully integrated from 1895 through the 1920s.

The first black Miss America candidate was Miss Iowa in 1970.

For more information on Black History Month, visit these local and national resources.