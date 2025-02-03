Omega 3 Supplements Market to Grow at a 8.15% CAGR reaching US$12.520 billion by 2030

omega 3 supplements market

The omega-3 supplements market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.15%, reaching a market size of US$12.520 billion in 2030 from US$8.462 billion in 2025

The omega-3 supplements market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.15%, reaching a market size of US$12.520 billion in 2030 from US$8.462 billion in 2025.” — Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the omega 3 supplements market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.15% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$12.520 billion by 2030.The omega-3 family of polyunsaturated fatty acids is linked to several health advantages. Consuming omega-3 can lower the risk of chronic illnesses like anxiety, depression, and cardiovascular disorders, among others. The increased prevalence of chronic diseases in various countries across the world and millennials' increasing consciousness towards healthy consumption have driven up the demand for omega-3 supplements significantly. This will likely drive market growth over the next few years. Moreover, due to growing fast food and sedentary lifestyles, many diseases have gained widespread prevalence in various countries, particularly emerging ones. Accordingly, it is expected that this will improve the growth prospects of the business for the manufacturers.Moreover, consuming more nutritional dietary supplements , people have become very much focused on developing their bodies due to increasing incidences of various illnesses related to stress, old age, sedentary lifestyles, and even other genetic reasons for morbidity complex. Researchers are trying to assess various materials that have good effects on different bodily functions, so this trend may help maintain general health and wellness. This is leading many manufacturers to focus all their energy on developing innovative functional ingredients and interesting delivery systems to capitalize on the new trend.Further, the rising market for such functional or fortified foods is about adding certain active ingredients to particular foods so that they can become generalized for better health. Consumers have shown ever-increasing demand for specific dietary supplements containing monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids in this market. The trend for naturalization, plant-based, and non-GMO ingredients among consumers is leading to even more R&D efforts in providing cutting-edge ingredient solutions.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/omega-3-supplements-market The global omega 3 supplements market is segmented by source into two major categories: Plant and animals. The plant source segment continues to grow mainly because of the demand for vegetable oils derived from seeds, which are rich sources of omega-3. These major players are also switching to plant sources, which offer environment-friendly alternatives to fish oil. For example, Nuseed Global offers Nuseed Nutriterra, an omega-3-enhanced plant oil product suited for dietary supplements and human nutrition market niches. In addition to Nordic Naturals algal Omega, the popularly known product for vegan and vegetarian consumers provides a credible, sustainable, and safe source of omega-3 fatty acids from algal oil-EPA and DHA. It benefits various organs and systems, including the heart, brain, eyes, and immune system.The global omega 3 supplements market by product category is segmented into capsules, powder, soft gel, and others. Soft gels are the oral dosage form containing a liquid fill in a shell made from gelatin. Compared to tablets or capsules, soft gels are easier to swallow because they don't have any taste and do not give an aversive smell. The main factors influencing soft gel demand are their improved absorption and bioavailability, which leads to rapid disintegration, instant nutrient delivery, and quicker action. The unpleasant taste and odor of fish oil can be eliminated by processing the supplements in soft gel form.The global omega 3 supplements market by distribution channel category is segmented into online and offline. Increasing e-commerce popularity and growing health consciousness are increasing the demand for omega-3 supplements online.Based on geography, The growing usage of omega-3 by the pharmaceutical industry during the projected period and further R&D activities regarding the product are likely to spur its North American market growth. The increasing use of omega-3 supplements and functional foods among athletes is expected to significantly drive market growth during the forecast period. These products are believed to improve muscle health, enhance protein synthesis, and support better physical performance.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global omega 3 supplements market that have been covered are Unilever Life, Abbott Laboratories, Amway Corp, The Nature's Bounty Co., Omega Natural Science, Inc., Bionova, Arkopharma, Blackmores, KD Pharma Group, Vital Choice Wild Seafood & Organics, Healthwise Pharma, Lifevision India, Naturyz, and Kabir Lifesciences, AdvaCare Pharma.The market analytics report segments the global omega 3 supplements market as follows:• By Sourceo Plantso Animals• By Producto Capsuleso Powdero Soft Gelo Others• By Distribution Channelo Onlineo Offline• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Italyo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao South Koreao Australiao OthersCompanies Profiled:• Unilever Life• Abbott Laboratories• Amway Corp• The Nature's Bounty Co.• Omega Natural Science, Inc.• Bionova• Arkopharma• Blackmores• KD Pharma Group• Vital Choice Wild Seafood & Organics• Healthwise Pharma• Lifevision India• Naturyz• Kabir Lifesciences• AdvaCare PharmaReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countriesCompany Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Vitamin Supplements Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/vitamin-supplements-market • Botanical Supplements Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/botanical-supplements-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.