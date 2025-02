Automated Test Equipment Market to Surge With 4.1% CAGR, Global Revenue to Exceed US$ 10.69 Billion From 2025-2034

Automated Test Equipment Market

Progression in economical quality regulation and enhanced product dependability is a prominent factor driving the automated test equipment market.

ATE plays a prominent part in several applications such as wireless interactions, radar systems, electronic constituent making & in testing electronics, hardware, software, semiconductors & avionics.” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The automated test equipment market forecast for 2034 is a specialized study of the industry with a specific concentration on the global market trend analysis.๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐ฎ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐“๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐„๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฐ๐š๐ฌ ๐ฏ๐š๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ž๐ ๐š๐ญ ๐”๐’๐ƒ 7.17 ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง 2024. ๐‹๐จ๐จ๐ค๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ฐ๐š๐ซ๐, ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ฃ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐”๐’๐ƒ 10.69 ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ 2034, ๐ž๐ฑ๐ก๐ข๐›๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐š ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ 4.1% ๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐จ๐ ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ 2025 ๐ญ๐จ 2034.๐–๐ก๐š๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐€๐ฎ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐“๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐„๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ?Automated Test Equipment is computerized machinery that utilizes test tools to execute and examine the outcomes of functionality, presentation, standard, and tension tests performed on electronic gadgets and systems. ATE automates conventionally manual electronic test instruments and procedures and needs the least human communication.๐ƒ๐จ๐ฐ๐ง๐ฅ๐จ๐š๐ ๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ž ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐๐ƒ๐ ๐‚๐จ๐ฉ๐ฒ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ:The gadget whose features are examined by the ATE is normally indicated as the device under test (DUT), unit under test (UUT), or equipment under test (EUT). ATE lessens dependence on manual labor decreasing personnel prices, and speeding production timeframes while prohibiting defective devices from penetrating the market is impacting the automated test equipment market growth favourably.๐–๐ก๐จ ๐Œ๐š๐ค๐ž๐ฌ ๐€๐ฎ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐“๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐„๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ?The aggressive topography of the industry is molded by both worldwide leaders and regional contenders to augment their market share through invention, tactical alliance, and geographical heterogeneity. Here are some of the leading players in the automated test equipment market:โ€ข Teradyne, Inc.โ€ข Astronics Corporationโ€ข National Instruments Corp.โ€ข Star Infomatic Pvt. Ltd.โ€ข Aeroflex, Inc.โ€ข Electronic Specifierโ€ข Danaher Corporation๐’๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐š๐ซ๐ž:โ€ข In January 2023, Roos Instruments instigated the RI8607 50 GHz Test Set, which improves Cassini's vector measurement system.โ€ข In May 2021, Astronics Corporation instigated antimicrobial avenue units. These inventive gadgets surpass customary usefulness by assimilating antimicrobial attributes for improved hygiene.๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐š ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐œ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ญ ๐จ๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐๐ž๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐œ๐ก๐š๐ฌ๐ž:๐–๐ก๐š๐ญโ€™๐ฌ ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ฐ๐š๐ซ๐?Sanctioning Product Quality: ATE is important in sanctioning commodity standards and dependability, providing compatible and observable testing processes that validate stringent presentation standards as consumer electronics develop speedily with escalating intricacy in gadgets such as smartphones, tablets, and gaming consoles.Surge in IoT: The surge in the Internet of Things has caused more connected gadgets, escalating the requirement for superior testing solutions. Gadgets such as smart home commodities, industrial devices, and wearable tech all require rigorous testing to ascertain they operate well and are dependable. This, in turn, is having a favorable impact on automated test equipment market sales.Rise in Semiconductor Industry: The semiconductor industry is observing notable growth propelled by growing demand for electronic constituents covering varied sectors such as the automotive industry and consumer electronics.๐–๐ก๐ข๐œ๐ก ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐‹๐ž๐š๐๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก?Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific accounted for the largest automated test equipment market share. The regionโ€™s robust growth is primarily due to its entrenched position as a prominent fulcrum for semiconductor manufacturing and electronics production.North America: North America is anticipated to witness significant growth from 2025 to 2034. North America: North America is anticipated to witness significant growth from 2025 to 2034. This can be attributed to the region's prominent technologically propelled industries, such as telecommunication, automotive, and aerospace, which growingly depend on progressive testing solutions for their intricate electronic systems.

๐‡๐จ๐ฐ ๐ˆ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐'๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ƒ๐จ๐ง๐ž?

By Type Outlook
โ€ข Non-Memory
โ€ข Memory
โ€ข Discrete
โ€ข Others

By Component Outlook
โ€ข Industrial PCs
โ€ข Handlers/Probers
โ€ข Mass Interconnect
โ€ข Others

By End User Outlook
โ€ข Automotive
โ€ข Healthcare
โ€ข Consumer Electronics
โ€ข Aerospace and Defense
โ€ข IT and Telecommunication
โ€ข Others

By Regional Outlook
โ€ข North America
o US
o Canada
โ€ข Europe
o Germany
o France
o UK
o Italy
o Spain
o Netherlands
o Russia
o Rest of Europe
โ€ข Asia Pacific
o China
o Japan
o India
o Malaysia
o South Korea
o Indonesia
o Australia
o Vietnam
o Rest of Asia Pacific
โ€ข Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Israel
o South Africa
o Rest of the Middle East & Africa
โ€ข Latin America
o Mexico
o Brazil
o Argentina
o Rest of Latin America

๐ ๐€๐๐ฌ:

How much is the automated test equipment market?
The market size was valued at USD 7.17 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 10.69 billion by 2034.

Which region held the largest automated test equipment market share?
Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2024.

Which segment, based on type, led the market?
The non-memory segment led the market.

What are the prominent trends pushing the market?
The prominent trends pushing the market are the growing acquisition of connected devices and the growth of the semiconductor industry. 