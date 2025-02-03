Botanical Supplements Market projected to surpass US$45.8 billion by 2030 at a 5.5% CAGR

Botanical Supplements Market

The botanical supplements market is projected to grow at a 5.52% CAGR between 2025-2030, increasing from US$35.798 billion in 2025 to US$45.796 billion in 2030.

The development of the botanical supplements market is anticipated to continue as consumers are inclined more toward the natural products market because they want holistic health solutions.” — Analyst

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the botanical supplements market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.52% between 2025 and 2030.Botanical Supplements are products derived from plants, parts of plants, or plant extracts that are used in supplement diets and enhance health. They are used in both traditional and alternative medicine and are delivered in forms such as tablets, capsules, soft gels, gel caps, liquids, and powders. They can include products such as echinacea, green tea extract , garlic, and even the evening primrose oil for health purposes. They also feature in herbal or herbal dietary supplements.It is expected that the market for botanical supplements will grow at a considerable pace because of the increasing awareness among consumers about health and wellness, and increasing preference for natural products. These characterized the popularity of botanical supplements like Ashwagandha and Valerian root that target mental functionality for reduced stress and enhanced moods. There will be a rise in this trend, as consumers have shown little faith in synthetic drugs due to side effects and risks related to them.The development of the botanical supplements market is anticipated to witness a continuous rise as consumers are inclined more toward the natural products market because they want holistic health solutions. This trend is fueled by the growth in distrust of synthetic drugs considered by many as less safe and attributed to potential side effects and long-term risks.Thus, consumers have increasingly turned to natural products to prevent chronic diseases and overall health by consuming botanical supplements that usually comprise a single plant or a mixture of a few plants because they are perceived as simple and recognizable ingredients. A report published by the American College of Cardiology Foundation on December 2023, showed that the global death rate due to Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) increased sharply as seen from 12.4 million in 1990 to 19.8 million in 2022, mainly as a result of an increase in population and age effects, which is expected to fuel the botanical supplement demand in the coming years.Further, consumer knowledge of dietary supplements and their advantages has grown due to numerous awareness initiatives launched by governmental and non-governmental groups. Moreover, many countries view the consumption of high-quality, nutrition-fortified items as a mark of social status. The increasing number of organizations involved in manufacturing natural and organic dietary supplements is driving market expansion. Spending on botanical dietary supplements has also increased due to heightened consumer awareness, partly attributed to innovative packaging strategies. Additionally, several factors are expected to influence market demand, such as consumers' preference for healthy foods and their willingness to pay more for better nutritional value.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/botanical-supplements-market The global botanical supplements market is segmented by source into five major categories: Leaves, herbs, flowers, roots, and others. Changing lifestyles and a growing interest in culinary experimentation have spurred the growing demand for herbal supplements made from leaves. There is intense research and development on several medicinal plants, which may boost immunity and provide numerous other health benefits.Further, with the rising consumer awareness and interest in Ayurveda, the Indian traditional medical system, the consumption of herbal leaves has grown proportionately. Basil has long been used in Ayurveda as a remedy against various ailments, like joint pain, inflammation, ulcers, kidney failure, liver problems, and respiratory disorders. Moreover, it has a culinary role as a food ingredient in a variety of forms, including curry.The global botanical supplements market by product form category is segmented into powder, liquid, tablets, and others. Powder is set to remain one of the largest form segments throughout the forecast period. The prime factor responsible for this growth is the rising demand for powder energy-mix products among athletes and bodybuilders. Manufacturers of dietary supplements, such as Amway, offer powdered variants with NUTRILITE, which can be taken with milk and beverages. Due to the palatability of gummies over other forms of conventional tablets or capsules, the market presents a manifold opportunity for development for manufacturers.The global botanical supplements market by distribution channel is segmented into online and offline. The growth of the pharmaceutical industry alongside increasing awareness of health problems led to the rise of offline distribution channels. Many consumers are now opting to purchase medicines in person for various minor ailments without seeking an opinion from a doctor. Factors like the availability of information and discussions about the benefits of herbal supplements in reputed media led to the development of the market.The global botanical supplements market by application category is segmented into pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, personal care, and others. The personal care industry has a very positive effect on the growth of the botanical supplements market. As consumers focus on natural and organic products, the demand for botanical ingredients in skincare, haircare, and other personal care formulations increases. This trend toward clean beauty and sustainable sourcing drives up the demand for botanical extracts, oils, and other natural compounds.Moreover, India will account for 5% of the global cosmetics industry by 2025, ranking fifth in terms of revenue. Furthermore, the market will continue to develop rapidly as customers increasingly prefer specialty cosmetic goods such as organic, herbal, and ayurvedic items. Color cosmetics, fragrances, specialist skin care, hair care, and makeup cosmetics are the primary businesses expected to grow.Based on geography, the North American region is likely to increase significantly. High obesity rates and lifestyle-related diseases among the large population in North America are primarily caused by dietary habits, high disposable incomes, and the availability of numerous processed and ready-to-eat foods that may not be health-friendly for consumers. The United States botanical supplements market is experiencing significant growth primarily driven by increasing consumer awareness of health and wellness, a shift towards natural and organic products, and a rising demand for preventive healthcare solutions.One of the key drivers of this market expansion is the growing acceptance of botanical supplements among diverse demographic groups. Consumers increasingly turn to these products for their perceived health benefits, including immune support, cognitive enhancement, and overall well-being.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the Global botanical supplements market that have been covered are Gaia Herbs, Bio-Botanica Inc., Nature's Bounty Co., Dabur, Blue Sky Botanics, Ransom Naturals Ltd., Prinova Group, NOW Food, Amway Corporation, Ricola AG, and Herbalife among others.The report segments the global botanical supplements market as follows:• By Sourceo Leaveso Herbso Flowerso Rootso Others• By Product Formo Powdero Liquido Tabletso Others• By Distribution Channelo Onlineo Offline Supermarket/Hypermarket Pharmacies/ Drug Stores• By Applicationo Pharmaceuticalso Food and Beverageso Personal Careo Others• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Italyo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao South Koreao Australiao OthersCompanies Profiled:• Gaia Herbs• Bio-Botanica Inc.• Nature's Bounty Co.• Dabur• Blue Sky Botanics• Ransom Naturals Ltd.• Prinova Group• NOW Food• Amway Corporation• Ricola AG• HerbalifeKey Benefits of this Report:• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Dietary Supplements Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/dietary-supplements-market • Tea Extract Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/tea-extract-market • Vitamin Supplements Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/vitamin-supplements-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. 