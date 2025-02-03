Zanda Recognized in G2.com Winter 2025 Reports

Zanda, formerly Power Diary, represents a new era in practice management with innovation and reliability. Zanda’s all-in-one practice management solution displayed on desktop, tablet, and mobile devices, offering seamless scheduling, client management, and communication tools. Zanda takes care of the busy work!

Zanda has been acknowledged for its strong performance, earning distinctions including "Best Usability," "Best Results," and "Leader".

Positive feedback from customers reflects our dedication to building a user-friendly and results-driven platform that streamlines health practice management.” — Damien Adler

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zanda, a leading provider of practice management software for allied health professionals, is pleased to announce its recognition in the G2.com Winter 2025 Reports.Zanda has been acknowledged for its strong performance, earning distinctions including " Best Usability ," " Best Results ," and "Leader" in the Medical Practice Management category. These results are based on the responses of real users for each of the report-related questions featured in the G2 review form."Only about 10% of all vendors on G2 appear in our quarterly Market Reports,” said Sydney Sloan, CMO of G2. “Congratulations to Zanda for earning a coveted spot in our reports this season, a recognition powered by the authentic reviews of their customers.”"We’re honored to receive this recognition from G2," said Damien Adler, Co-Founder & Head of Customer Success at Zanda. "Positive feedback from customers reflects our dedication to building a user-friendly and results-driven platform that streamlines health practice management."For over 15 years, Zanda, formerly Power Diary, has been making life easier for allied health practitioners, with features including online booking, automated reminders, and recently released automations for invoicing, client communications, and more.

