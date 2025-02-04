Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market: Key Trends, Market Share, Growth Drivers 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!

The in vitro diagnostics (IVD) quality control market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is expected to increase from $1.4 billion in 2024 to $1.49 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. This growth in the past period can be attributed to factors such as regulatory compliance, the rising prevalence of diseases, an aging population, the expansion of diagnostic laboratories, and growing awareness and demand for precision medicine.

How Big Is the Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The in vitro diagnostics (IVD) quality control market is projected to experience substantial growth in the coming years, reaching $2.09 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. This growth is driven by advancements in personalized medicine, the expansion of point-of-care testing, the integration of digital health, the adoption of next-generation sequencing (NGS), global health security concerns, and the incorporation of electronic health records (EHR). Key trends during the forecast period include multi-analyte quality control materials, the use of AI and machine learning, on-demand quality control solutions, continuous monitoring with real-time feedback, and the development of portable, user-friendly quality control devices.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=5559&type=smp

What Is Driving the Growth of the In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market?

The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases like HIV and cancer is playing a key role in the growth of the in vitro diagnostics quality control market. Infectious diseases are widespread and caused by pathogens such as viruses, bacteria, fungi, or parasites. The rising number of cases of infectious diseases, including HIV and cancer, creates a demand for advanced diagnostic testing products and services to ensure effective treatment. This, in turn, is driving the need for in vitro diagnostics quality control to maintain the accuracy, performance, and reliability of testing equipment and results.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/in-vitro-diagnostics-ivd-quality-control-global-market-report

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market Share?

Major companies operating in the in vitro diagnostics (IVD) quality control market include Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., LGC Limited., Abbott Laboratories.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market Size?

Rising research and development efforts are influencing the in vitro diagnostics quality control market. Leading companies in the IVD quality control sector are creating innovative products to gain a stronger competitive advantage.

How Is the Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market Segmented?

The in vitro diagnostics (IVD) quality control market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product type: Quality Control Products, Data Management Solutions, Quality Assurance Services

2) By Manufacturer Type: IVD Instrument Manufacturers, Third Party Quality Control Manufacturers

3) By Application: Clinical Chemistry, Hematology, Immunoassay, Molecular Diagnostics, Microbiology, Coagulation Or Hemostasis, Other Applications

4) By End-Users: Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, Research And Academic Institutes, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Quality Control Products: Control Materials, Quality Control Kits, Proficiency Testing Samples

2) By Data Management Solutions: Software For Quality Control Management, Data Analysis Tools, Cloud-Based Solutions

3) By Quality Assurance Services: Consulting Services, Training And Education Services, Audit And Compliance Services

The Leading Region in the In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market is:

North America was the largest region in the in vitro diagnostics (IVD) quality control market in 2024.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

What Is the In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market?

In-vitro diagnostics (IVD) quality control refers to a series of processes that ensure the accuracy, performance, and environmental factors affecting in vitro diagnostic tests, including nucleic acid testing for pathogen detection and healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) like pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other conditions.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Diagnostic Enzyme Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/diagnostic-enzymes-global-market-report

Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/services-global-market-report

Microbiology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/microbiology-diagnostic-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

With more than 15000+ reports across 27 industries spanning over 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has carved a niche in offering comprehensive, data-rich research, and unparalleled insights. With 1,500,000 datasets, detailed secondary research, and exclusive insights from industry experts, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.