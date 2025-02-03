Startup Enables Dolphin Therapy with a Hologram Dolphin

Child in Hospital with Hologram Dolphin D3LFY

The Munich-based startup “SO GEHT WOW” has now developed 3D hologram dolphin D3LFY

Our aim was to create an encounter with a dolphin that was as realistic as possible, not just a 3D animation” — Markus Strobl, Founder SO GEHT WOW

GERMANY, February 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since the 1970s, dolphin therapy has been considered a way to help people with special needs, such as autism or mental health disorders. Interaction with dolphins is described as emotionally enriching and beneficial. However, therapy with real animals comes with ethical and logistical challenges.

The Munich-based startup “SO GEHT WOW” has now developed a revolutionary alternative: D3LFY, a 3D hologram dolphin. The idea had Founder Markus Strobl. "Our aim was to create an encounter with a dolphin that was as realistic as possible, not just a 3D animation". In collaboration with a dolphin foundation, Marine Biologists recorded real dolphin movements using specialized cameras and meticulously recreated them in digital form. The animation was created by designers who have worked on Pixar productions, and original dolphin sounds enhance the illusion. Thanks to artificial intelligence, the digital dolphin can be further developed and trained.

D3LFY Combines Technology and Therapy

The hologram dolphin offers an interactive experience, responding to touch and movement. Scientific studies show that interacting with the hologram dolphin can trigger the release of oxytocin (the “cuddle hormone”) while reducing stress hormones. "This creates a calming atmosphere for all patients in hospitals, which is particularly valuable for people in isolation, in intensive care units or receiving palliative care," says Andreas Feyerabend, specialist consultant for psychotraumatology.

Accessible and Eco-Friendly Dolphin Therapy

A survey revealed that 86% of respondents have a lifelong dream of encountering a dolphin. With D3LFY, this dream can now come true anywhere, anytime—without removing dolphins from their natural habitat or subjecting them to stress. This disruptive innovation opens up new therapeutic possibilities, seamlessly blending cutting-edge technology with nature.

With D3LFY, “SO GEHT WOW” has transformed the essence of dolphin therapy into an ethical and accessible format. The startup demonstrates how technology can enhance human well-being without harming the environment or animals.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.