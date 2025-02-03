Botanical Infused Drinks Market Poised for 6.5% CAGR Growth Through 2034

Market Expansion of Botanical Infused Drinks Mainly Driven by Their Several Health Benefits: Fact.MR Report

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recently updated research report by Fact.MR, the global botanical infused drink market is estimated at a value of US$ 379.2 million in 2024 and has been forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2024 and 2034.The antimicrobial, antioxidant, antifungal, and pain-relieving benefits of sources such as flowers, roots, leaves, herbs, etc., for infusions in beverages, make them a popular choice as an ideal ingredient in beverage manufacturing. By raising consumer awareness on social media about the benefits of consuming botanically infused drinks to reduce weight, prevent chronic inflammation, and treat insomnia, people are being encouraged to include these drinks in their regular diets, which is helping expand the market at a steady rate.Key manufacturers of botanically infused beverages are looking for ways to stay ahead of the competition. To meet the global demand for the target product, regional players are forming strategic alliances with global players to drive steady market growth. North America, East Asia, and Europe will remain the key regional markets in this space over the next ten years.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Key Takeaways from the Market Study:The global market for botanical infused drinks is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2024 and 2034.The market has been forecasted to reach a value of US$ 710.3 million by 2034.The United States is forecasted to reach a market value of US$ 80.8 million in 2024.China is set to hold a market share of 70.2% in East Asia in 2024.Revenue generated from the sales of botanical infused drinks in Japan is estimated to reach US$ 16.6 million in 2024.The market in North America is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% between 2024 to 2034.“The market for botanically infused drinks is expanding steadily with more consumers willing to pay higher amounts for natural and organic drinks that are infused with herbs,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Multiple Benefits Offered by Infusion of Fruits into DrinksManufacturers are being compelled to use a variety of raw materials in the beverage manufacturing process due to growing consumer interest in beverages that offer benefits beyond basic nutrition. The market for botanically infused drinks is seeing a rise in popularity due to the near-instant benefits that fruit infusion beverages offer, such as support for heart health and upper respiratory health.Manufacturers Using an Inorganic Market Approach to Increase SalesThe millennial generation's spirit of adventure is driving market participants to innovate in every industry in order to satisfy their convenience demands. Manufacturers in the beverage industry are being influenced by the increasing need for creativity to create botanical infusions for both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage products.Companies in the market for beverages with botanical infusions are constantly looking for ways to stay ahead of the competition. In order to observe steady market growth and support the global demand for the target product, regional firms are forming strategic partnerships with global players. Sales of beverages with botanical infusions are thus expected to rise globally as a result.The need for expensive machinery is driving up final product pricesThe market for drinks with botanical infusions is still believed to be limited by a number of issues. One such important element impeding market expansion is the high cost of acquiring raw materials. The ultimate cost of the manufactured goods is impacted by the employment of costly equipment and a skilled labor force in the production of drinks with botanical infusions. 60% of people on the planet are thought to have a moderate income, making it difficult for them to afford pricey drinks. This element will highlight the declining sales of drinks with botanical infusions.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Country-specific PerspectivesIn 2024, North America is expected to account for 26.8% of the market, with East Asia coming in second with 23.5%. Being one of the most developed nations in Europe, the UK has created a favorable environment for the expansion of nutritious food and drink. Almost 30% of people prefer to regularly consume organic plant-based foods and drinks.The popularity of botanical-infused beverages in the UK has been impacted by awareness of the therapeutic advantages of botanicals, which include healthier skin, increased immunity and mental state, and enhanced memory and focus. Furthermore, the manufacturers' employment of several flavored botanical components to increase the market presence and acceptability of their product has disproportionately influenced the growth of the botanical-infused drink industry.Explore More Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Cannabis Infused Drinks Market The market for cannabis-infused beverages was valued at US$ 400 million in 2022 and is expected to grow rapidly, reaching US$ 8.7 billion by the end of 2032. 