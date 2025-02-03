Ke Ke‘ena O Ke Kia‘a-ina | Office of the Governor, February 2025, GOVERNOR’S MESSAGE

Posted on Feb 2, 2025 in Main

I had the honor of delivering my third State of the State address last month as the 2025 Legislative Session began. In my speech, I reaffirmed my commitment to priorities that will guide us in the year ahead: making Hawai‘i more affordable, addressing homelessness, reducing the cost of living, improving healthcare, supporting Maui’s recovery and tackling climate change.

Looking forward, my administration will take bold, innovative action on:

• Affordable Housing and Cost of Living: Our goal is to reduce the cost of living and provide more affordable housing options for everyone. We signed HB2404, the largest tax cut for working families in the state’s history, and we will continue working to make Hawai‘i a place where local families can live and thrive.

• Homelessness: By 2026, we will complete 30 kauhale villages, offering more than 1,500 housing units for those experiencing homelessness. This effort will reduce homelessness by half and save millions for taxpayers.

• Healthcare Access: We’ll secure funding to improve healthcare access, expand hospital capacity and raise Medicaid rates to ensure better care for 450,000 vulnerable residents.

• Public Safety: We are committed to reducing illegal fireworks, combating gun violence and ensuring safer neighborhoods for all.

• Climate Action: We will act on science-based recommendations from the Climate Advisory Team to protect Hawai‘i from the advancing climate crisis.

• Maui Recovery: As Maui rebuilds from the August 2023 wildfires, we will continue to provide support and resources to accelerate recovery.

While we’ve made progress, there is still much work to do. Too many families still struggle to find affordable housing, and too many people are homeless. But by standing together as one ‘ohana, just as we have over the past two years, we will build a Hawai‘i where our children and grandchildren can thrive.

Let’s continue working together toward a safer, healthier and better Hawai‘i.

Mahalo,