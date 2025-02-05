CÔTE d’IVOIRE AMBASSADOR TOURÉ BRINGS TOGETHER BUSINESS, CULTURAL, AND EDUCATIONAL LEADERS FOR DEVELOPMENT DISCUSSION

Cote d'Ivoire Ambassador and Mrs. Toure with the May delegation working group.

Delegation to travel to Côte d'Ivoire in May 2025.

We are reaching out to international corporations, organizations, institutions, and the Afro-American and Caribbean communities inviting them to look at Côte d’Ivoire, visit, and to invest” — H.E. Ibrahima Touré

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Côte d'Ivoire has experienced remarkable economic growth since 2012, driven by advancements in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and particularly in the agriculture sector. The country has maintained a consistent GDP growth rate averaging around 7% over the past decade, establishing itself as a significant player in the West African region. “The facts about Côte d’Ivoire’s economy speak for themselves and present a reasonable case for companies to consider investing in Côte d’Ivoire”, says Thomas Young, President, World Trade Center, Philadelphia.The Ivorian government is committed to fostering a stable democracy and improving economic conditions, recognizing that continued cooperation with international organizations and foreign nations, especially with trade, investment, culture, and history is crucial for the country's ongoing development. According to Côte d’Ivoire’s Ambassador to Washington, DC, “We are reaching out to international corporations, organizations, institutions, and the Afro-American and Caribbean communities inviting them to look at Côte d’Ivoire, visit, and to invest in Côte d’Ivoire”, H.E. Ibrahima Touré. As a gateway to West Africa, Côte d'Ivoire serves as a strategic hub for trade, providing access to markets in the 5 neighboring countries it borders and beyond by facilitating regional commerce.The Ambassador is organizing a delegation to Côte d'Ivoire during the period from May 23 to June 1, 2025. The date was deliberately chosen so that this cultural and economic discovery trip coincides with the Agriculture and Animal Resources Fair (SARA), thus providing a framework for discovery and interaction with the Ivorian business community. The tour also includes visits to cultural and historical sites in Abidjan, Grand-Bassam, Yamoussoukro, Abengourou and a day devoted to discussions on investment opportunities. Finally, the Ambassador reassured his guests about the support of the ministries in charge of Foreign Affairs, Culture, and Tourism as well as the institutions promoting investments in Côte d'Ivoire.Rich in natural resources, including cocoa, coffee, palm oil, and minerals, Côte d'Ivoire stands as the world's largest exporter of cocoa, creating ample opportunities in agriculture and agro-industry. The government has initiated significant investments in infrastructure—transportation, energy, and telecommunications—which enhance logistics and connectivity for businesses operating within its borders. “This commitment from the Ivorian government and investment in infrastructure provides a level of comfort that members of my Chamber can identify with when looking for new business opportunities”, Charles DeBow III, President and CEO of the National Black Chamber of Commerce Mr. Stanley Straughter, the Chairman of The African Caribbean Business Council of Greater Philadelphia states that businesses are seeking opportunities to expand where they can see returns on their investments. "Côte d'Ivoire is a major contributor to the economy of Pennsylvania in the manufacturing sector creating good-paying jobs," said Mr. Straughter, "that is why I am helping to organize a trade mission to Côte d'Ivoire to further our trade and investment relationship". Serving a population of over 26 million and with a growing middle class, Côte d'Ivoire presents a burgeoning market with an increasing demand for diverse products and services. To attract foreign investment, the Ivorian government has introduced several initiatives, including tax incentives, investment codes, and a commitment to improving the ease of doing business.The government is focused on sustainable practices, with plans to enhance renewable energy capacities and promote eco-friendly investments, appealing to socially responsible investors. They are also embracing rapid digital transformation, Côte d'Ivoire is witnessing growth in sectors such as FinTech, e-commerce, and telecommunications, attracting technology-savvy investors eager to tap into the country’s potential. “Alongside these developments, exists a burgeoning appreciation for beauty, entertainment, and fashion says”, Sasha Perea, Miss DC, USA (‘21), and DC Commissioner of Fashion Arts and Events, she continues, “There are many overlapping industries all benefiting or positioned to benefit from the growth of the fashion, pageantry, beauty, entertainment industry”.“Côte d'Ivoire, as a dynamic leader in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) promotes trade and investment cooperation among member states; yet it also takes pride in celebrating the nation's rich cultural legacy, history, and creative arts," says Dr. Toungara, retired professor of history, Howard University.“Côte d'Ivoire is not just a land of opportunity but a nation committed to building a prosperous future for all its citizens and investors alike,” says Ambassador Touré, “we invite global partners to engage with Côte d'Ivoire as we continue on this path of sustainable growth and development”.

Ambassador Toure on the May delegation to Cote d'Ivoire

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.