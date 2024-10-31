Shabazz and community leaders meet, plan to fight destruction of Black DC

Attorney Elder Shabazz Black Lawyers for Justice

Through his decades long fight against crime and violence while supporting affordable housing initiatives and economic prosperity, Rev. Wilson has personified Black men leadership.” — Elder Shabazz

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The emergency public conference on the Crisis Facing Black Washingtonians and the Conspiracy to destroy Black Washington, DC, on Saturday, October, 26, 2024 at Union Temple Baptist Church on W. Street SE, Washington, D.C., highlighted the challenges and threats to the survival of Black Washington. The legacy of the late Mayor Marion Barry and responsible governance to the people was a reminder of how government can help support the community; however, the absence thereof leaves us in a political crisis of gentrification, over-development, and Black Elected officials under siege, including Ward 8 Councilman Trayon White, Jr.Reverend Willie F. Wilson of Union Temple Baptist Church was recognized by Elder Attorney Malik Shabazz , leader of Black Lawyers for Justice , for his continued unwavering efforts pushing for Black empowerment in Washington, DC. Through his decades long fight against crime and violence while supporting affordable housing initiatives and economic prosperity. Rev. Wilson has personified Black men leadership, says Elder Shabazz Public officials were invited to answer questions from the people of the community, in particular, Chairman Phil Mendelson. Given the housing crisis and gentrification occurring in Washington, we are demanding to hear from the Chairman what is his plan to address over development, appraisal fraud, banking while black and other discriminatory banking practices, says Elder Shabazz, further, he continued, we would also like to know the status of the Reparations Bill.Blacks are 45% of the Washington, DC, population, down from 75%; however, we are unorganized and we allowed an organized minority to control a disorganized majority. Today, we are gathered together to change that, in order to do so, we propose the following agenda items:1) Citywide moratorium on all new construction and development until a court or referendum mandated rules of fairness and equity can be set in place.2) African American contractors must receive 50% of all dollars spent in development, construction, community improvement, city building, and repairs of both public and private property.3) The City Council must pass anti-gentrification legislation that provides for specific legal guarantees against gentrification and its driving engines similar to the City of Chicago.4) DC residents should get first right of refusal for all jobs and 50% of all constructing dollars must come back to the Black community.5) Reparations for District area residents (via Councilman Kenyan McDuffie’s DC Reparations Bill) and other methods such as full access to medical care for free, no down payment on any real estate, free education nationwide to any public institution, etc.6) Training, apprenticeship, training programs for Blacks to learn the skills for development to build in DC.The list of speakers include: Reverend Grayland Hagler (Leading advocate in DC ); Ronald Moten (Go Go Museum); Sinclair Skinner (I Love Black People); Minister Najee Muhamamd (Afrodescendant Nation); Imam Akbar Bilal (NBPP/Black Mens Movement), Imam Ali (Masjid Rashidun, NE DC), other ANC, organizational, and company leaders operating to help our people in DC with sponsorship by the Black Crisis DC; Afrodescendant Nation (DMV Chapter), Black Mens Movement, and Black Lawyers for Justice.To learn more or to get involved, please contact us.

