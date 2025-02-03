MERS Goodwill Leads Social Services Transformation Through No-Code Innovation

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , a global vendor of an AI-native platform to automate CRM and workflows with no-code, announces that MERS Missouri Goodwill has successfully transformed social services with its platform, driving exceptional improvement in program efficiency and transparency.MERS Goodwill serves as a vital force in employment services across Missouri and Illinois, helping thousands of individuals experiencing disadvantages, disabilities, and other barriers find meaningful employment through comprehensive job training and placement services.Facing critical challenges with a 20-year-old database and paper-based processes, MERS Goodwill sought a unified solution to modernize its case management system. Through Creatio's no-code platform and the expertise of implementation partner Inovus Technologies, the organization successfully digitized its operations, streamlined case management, and revolutionized their service delivery model. The implementation transformed three-ring binders into a cloud-based system that enables real-time access to participant information from any location."What used to require digging through physical files and merging database records now happens at the click of a button. Our case managers spend less time on paperwork and more time actually working with participants," says Don Vaisvil, Business Analyst at MERS Goodwill.The platform's impact has transformed state and federal funding management from a complex administrative challenge into a streamlined, automated process, enabling MERS Goodwill to focus on its core mission of helping individuals transform their lives through employment opportunities.About MERS GoodwillMERS Missouri Goodwill Industries is a leading provider of employment services across Missouri and Illinois. Their mission focuses on helping individuals overcome barriers to employment through comprehensive job training and placement services, funded in part through their retail operations.To discover more about the story of Goodwill MERS success, click here About Inovus TechnologiesInovus Technologies specializes in transforming business operations with tailored software solutions. With over 24 years of expertise, they focus on business process mapping, consulting, platform integration, and training for top platforms like Creatio. Guided by their values—transparency, people-first, curiosity, and dedication—the organization creates automated, no-code workflows that empower teams to work smarter and more efficiently.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients.For more information, please visit www.creatio.com

