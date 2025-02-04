Shift90’s Bold B2B Mission: Turning Weak Pipelines into Growth Engines

Go-to-Customer Methodology

Reigniting B2B Growth: Shift90 Launches to Help Businesses Strengthen Pipelines and Accelerate Revenue

Mark from Shift90 transformed our sales process with customer insights, helping us refine our story, sharpen sales conversations, and coach teams to strengthen engagement and win more customers.” — Roxana-Maria Stanieu

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shift90 launches today to help B2B companies transform weak sales pipelines into powerful revenue growth engines. The boutique consultancy enables businesses to accelerate revenue through the Go-to-Customer transformation of their approach (a refinement of the traditional Go-to-Market strategy).Shift90 enables businesses to connect more effectively with their ideal customers, drive growth in their sales pipeline, and achieve measurable in-period revenue growth.Shift90 was founded by three seasoned professionals who bring together decades of global experience and a passion for delivering transformative results:- Craig Vintcent – An experienced Chief Revenue Officer and leader with a proven track record of accelerating growth and scaling revenue operations.- Mark Gibson – A career sales and marketing leader with 20 years of experience consulting on revenue acceleration for companies in the US and EMEA.- Lawrence Flude – An award-winning branding and marketing strategist known for helping businesses globally develop bold, differentiated strategies that stand out.Shift90 serves B2B clients globally, focusing on the UK and EMEA markets."Shift90 is about transforming how companies approach growth," said co-founder Craig Vintcent. "We've seen firsthand how misaligned strategies and outdated sales tactics cause weak pipelines and missed opportunities. We aim to help businesses unlock their full potential by creating Go-to-Customer strategies that resonate with their ideal customers."Shift90 combines strategy, storytelling, sales empowerment, and buyer facilitation to help organisations:- Refocus their messaging to achieve accurate market-value alignment- Build unified, customer-centric narratives that align teams around a common mission- Upskill customer-facing teams to have more intelligent, more impactful conversations- Facilitate the complex buying process to shorten cycle time by aligning stakeholders and addressing organisational barriers to change."What excites us most is helping companies realise the full potential of their people and strategies," said Mark Gibson. "We're here to help drive tangible, in-period results while laying the foundation for exponential growth.”In pre-launch validation of their methodology, one client transformed their go-to-market approach, generating an additional £2M in qualified pipeline. Another achieved a 50% increase in high-quality leads, boosting their visibility from page six to page one in category search rankings. A third client secured multiple prestigious new-name clients for their IT services business in the quarter immediately following their final whiteboard storytelling workshop.Co-founder Lawrence Flude added, “By developing accelerated marketing plans that focus on customer needs, we’ve developed an approach that delivers both immediate impact and long-term results. Our combined expertise has shaped a novel methodology that is highly effective and much needed.”Shift90 is now accepting new clients. Discover how a Go-to-Customer strategy can unlock your team’s and company’s full potential at Shift90.partnersAbout Shift90:Shift90 helps B2B companies reignite their Go-to-Customer strategies to drive pipeline transformation , boost win rates, and achieve sustainable growth. Founded by Craig Vintcent, Mark Gibson, and Lawrence Flude, Shift90 operates globally, focusing on the UK and EMEA markets.

